Calhoun County baseball: Alexandria edges Oxford, to play Piedmont in final

Updates from the Calhoun County baseball tournament at Jacksonville State University's Jim Case Stadium:
Alexandria 3, Oxford 1: Alexandria scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to beat Oxford in Tuesday's second semifinal and will play Piedmont in the championship game at 7 p.m.
Alexandria started its seventh-inning at bat with Cade Shaddix's bloop single, prompting Oxford coach Wes Brooks to pull starter Trey Mooney for Wesley Sparks. Sparks hit Connor Norris to put runners on first and second.
Pinch hitters Seth Slaton and Ben McNew followed with a sac bunt and walk, respectively, to load the bases, prompting Brooks to summon Hayes Harrison to the mound. Austin West greeted him with a grounder, and Oxford first baseman Wesley Miller's throw home pulled catcher Caleb Thomas off the bag as Shaddix came home with the go-ahead run.
A Layton Ellison grounder plated the second run to make it 3-1.
Oxford tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth. Samuel Robertson reached on an infield single then advanced on a wild pitch and two passed balls.
Alexandria got on the board first on Dylan DiGangi's two-out RBI single in the top of the fourth inning. The hit scored West, who led off the inning with a single to break up Mooney's no-hitter and advanced on Ellison's sacrifice bunt and Mitch Welch's grounder.
Both teams had highlight-reel defensive plays.
Alexandria third baseman Jacob McCulley ended the Oxford third by charging, diving and catching Peyton Watts' squeeze bunt attempt, then winning a foot race with Trey Higgins back to third base for the unassisted double play.
Higgins hit a one-out triple ahead of McCulley's gem.
Oxford left fielder Dawson Winningham sprinted left and made a diving catch on Norris' fifth-inning liner.
Alexandria's Landon Comer pitched a complete game, striking out five batters and giving up five hits with no walks.
Mooney gave up five hits with six strikeouts in six innings plus one batter.