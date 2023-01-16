Calhoun Co. tourney: White Plains' boys, girls sweep lead the day

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
JACKSONVILLE — Donoho, fresh off a win over Faith Christian on Thursday night, had dreams of securing back-to-back wins in the series when the programs met once again in the Calhoun County Tournament on Monday morning.
Faith Christian senior Thomas Curlee had other plans in mind. He scored 18 of his game-high 25 points in the second half to secure No. 7-seeded Faith Christian’s 65-50 win over No. 10 Donoho.
“He did really well. … We had some chemistry problems Thursday that we got figured out,” Faith Christian coach Cory Hughes said. “The biggest thing for us today, 24 (Curlee) is a scorer. He’s going to get his points just because he is a monster around the basket, but us just playing together as a team is the story.”
Curlee paced his team in rebounds, grabbing at least six, but his ferocity was just as evident around the logo, where he recorded back-to-back steals, both of which resulted in fastbreak points that gave Faith Christian a 37-21 lead with 4:56 left in the third quarter.
Faith Christian’s Yashua Arevalo and Carson Harris scored 16 and 11 points, respectively, in the victory. Donoho senior Drew Williamson scored a team-high 21 points.
Faith Christian (12-5) will face No. 2 Oxford on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
“Big difference was we just kept the pressure on,” Hughes said. “I thought we played an excellent first half, and they made some really tough shots. And second half, I just told the guys if we keep this pressure on, there is no chance they keep making really tough shots, and they didn’t.”
Saks will face No. 1 Jacksonville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
White Plains 71, Jacksonville Christian 45: Josh Wheeler and sixth-seeded White Plains came alive in the third quarter, and the Wildcats advanced to Wednesday’s 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal against third-seeded Alexandria.
Wheeler scored 11 of his team-high 19 points in the third period as White Plains increased a 35-29 halftime lead to 57-37 by the end of the quarter. Wheeler scored the Wildcats’ first nine points of the period, knocking down three layups and a 3-pointer.
White Plains head coach Chris Randall called it the biggest stretch of the game.
“We got out and we ran. We got a bunch of leak outs and some easy buckets in transition,” he said. “We didn’t run a whole lot of offense in the third quarter. It was transition after transition.”
Luke Bussey nailed four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for the Wildcats. His two makes early in the first quarter helped keep White Plains in striking distance of the Thunder, which led 19-16 after the first eight minutes.
“I felt like, man, JCA came out and hit us in the mouth. They hit some shots, contested shots. They played really well, Randall said. “I was proud of our guys for answering it.
“Luke Bussey had a couple of big 3s early in the game that kind of answered their runs.”
ZJ Rosario scored 10 points for the Wildcats. Carter Johnson added nine points, and reserve Daye Diallo tallied eight points, all coming in the fourth quarter.
JCA’s Cam Moses scored 15 of his game-high 20 points in the first half. Randall chose to let a guard defend Moses in the second half, and the Wildcats held him to five points after the break.
Ethan Fair finished with 13 points for the Thunder and Tyler Doggrell had six.
Saks 44, Weaver 30: Weaver senior Jackson Williams drained a 3-pointer in the final six seconds of the first half to give the Bearcats a slim lead.
Saks must have taken that personally because the No. 8 seeded Wildcats didn’t waste any time taking full control in their 44-30 win over No. 9 Weaver in the Calhoun County Tournament on Monday afternoon.
“I just think we had to get adjusted,” Saks coach Jonathan Miller said. “We played a little too tense and timid in the first half, and we just came back out in the third quarter and let it fly and be more aggressive.”
Weaver (7-12) entered the game, having won five of its last six games. The Bearcats also won the first meeting against Saks 55-43 on Jan. 5.
Weaver senior Dawson Brooks scored a game-high 13 points on Monday, while fellow senior Zack Garner grabbed at least a game-high 12 rebounds to go along with four points of his own.
Saks senior Keondre’ Johnson scored a team-high 10 points and finished with at least four rebounds. Fellow senior Deontae Elston paced the team with at least seven rebounds. He also scored eight points. Christian Hall and Jakari Streeter each scored seven in the win.
Girls
Piedmont 41, Wellborn 24: Fourth-seeded Piedmont jumped out to a 18-4 lead and cruised to a comfortable win over No. 13 Wellborn, but from at least one aspect, it was hardly a hum-drum win for the Bulldogs.
Freshman Melanie Studdard got her first start and provided a lift for the Bulldogs in the post with her eight points.
"She was nervous. I told her not to be nervous," Piedmont coach Terrance Ridley said.
She got the start because of injury. Ridley said Studdard has been getting good minutes off the bench but had struggled to score much.
That didn't appear to be a problem Monday. In fact, she had Piedmont's second basket of the game.
"To actually start and actually make a post move is awesome because she has been doing that in practice," Ridley said. "The first time she did that spin-back and up-and-under, I was so pleased. It brought tears to my eyes because she's been down on herself because she wants to know how to score. I told her it's my job to teach her and show her how to score."
Ava Pope poured in 19 points to pace Piedmont, including 11 of the Bulldogs’ 16 points. her remaining eight points came in the fourth quarter. She sank five 3-pointers.
Lele Ridley added 13 points, including six in that all-important opening quarter.
"We've been having slow starts lately in the last four or five ballgames," Ridley said. "I tell the girls all the time that we're not a comeback team. So, if we get a fast start, it sets the pace for the rest of the game."
The fast start allowed Ridley to unload the bench early. Much of the second quarter was taken by the reserves.
"A lot of the time, I don't sub early," Ridley said. "I subbed earlier today than normal because I've been telling these girls that they need the opportunity to get in and play. They practice just as hard, and they've been excited about coming down and playing in this gym. I knew the first chance I got when we got a pretty good lead, I was going to give them that opportunity. I enjoyed seeing them play and doing some correct things on the court."
For Wellborn, Anna Odom had 16 points, including nine in the fourth quarter.
Pleasant Valley 53, Weaver 32: Macey Roper’s 18 points led the way for Pleasant Valley’s girls as they defeated Weaver in the Calhoun County tournament 9 a.m. game Monday.
“That’s just about normal for her,” said Pleasant Valley head coach Colton Morris, whose team has won eight straight. “She always plays tough, early on she didn’t play real well, missed a lot of shots that she normally don’t miss. But, she settled in. She’s sort of the girl that gets us going on the defensive end and energy.”
The game started tight as the seventh-seeded Raiders held an 11-8 lead over the Bearcats after the first quarter.
Pleasant Valley then stormed out to a 14-4 run in the second period granting them a 25-12 lead at the halftime intermission. Weaver opened the third quarter scoring back-to-back early baskets cutting the margin to 25-16.
The Raider’s responded with another big run, this time scoring 14 unanswered. Weaver’s Aaliyah Marks’ layup with a little over two minutes in the third stopped the run, but the damage was done as Pleasant Valley led 39-18 nearing the end of the third.
Weaver would answer with a 4-0 run late in the third to cut the Raider lead to 39-22 at the end of the period.
Pleasant Valley extended its lead to 50-25 in the final period before subbing out their starters.
Next up, the Raiders will face the second-seeded Anniston Bulldogs on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
“We’re excited,” Morris said. “We know we’re probably the underdog going in, we’ve been that way all year, that’s just part of it.”
For Pleasant Valley, Laney Robinson had 13 points as she made four 3-pointers. Rebekah Gannaway had 10 points, and Kianna Hester added five.
For Weaver, Aaliyah Marks scored 15 points, followed by Madison Atchley (nine) and Erionna Richmond (four).
Alexandria 57, Saks 18: The fifth-seeded Valley Cubs started fast, and that's precisely what head coach Craig Kiker wanted from his team in its county tournament opener.
After Saks scored the opening basket Monday, Alexandra reeled off 21 straight for a dominating 21-2 lead after one quarter.
"We capitalized off their turnovers early on," Kiker said. "It wasn't because we were playing real well offensively. We played a little better offensively toward the end."
Alexandria finished strong, too. From late in the third quarter to the final buzzer, the Cubs outscored Saks 12-1, with bench players carrying the load.
Plenty of players wearing Alexandria uniforms got to play a lot Monday, but that's the Cubs’ way.
"All our girls play," Kiker said. "What you saw was not kids who don't get to play much. We have nine and we pretty well play all of them. It's good for them some experience they need to run the offense. That's why I was so mad at the end of the game — they weren't getting in the offense. It's something we practice every day. They needed to do it in a gym with a lot of people watching them, which is good."
Fleet-footed Alexandria guard Jordyn Walker led the way early, as she had 15 of her game-high 17 points in the first half. Starting guard Jill Cockrell added eight. Off the bench, Allysa Hunt (nine), Sumira Duncan (seven) and Cassidy Hartsfield (six) provided offensive support.
The win broke a six-game losing streak for Alexandria (8-14), which will face fourth-seeded Piedmont in Wednesday's quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Kiker said his players was a "little upset” that Piedmont was seeded one slot above them.
"I hope they play like that (Wednesday)," he said.
White Plains 60, Jacksonville Christian 52: White Plains’ girls came out victorious against Jacksonville Christian in a slugfest to advance in the Calhoun County tournament.
“We played hard the whole game,” White Plains head coach Matt Ford said. “The reason we got the win is we just kept playing. We didn’t play well, I don’t feel like. We were undisciplined, we didn’t box out, we reached the whole first half so we’re in foul trouble the whole game. Jacksonville Christian played really, really hard. They killed us on the boards. I feel like we should have played a whole lot cleaner.”
Junior Cooper Martin came out hot in the opening quarter hitting three three-pointers. Her great start helped the Wildcats jump out to a 19-9 first quarter lead. Martin ended the game with 13 points and three 3-pointers made.
Jacksonville Christian made some major adjustments in the quarter break which defensively meant denying Martin the ball. Offensively, the Thunder got things going to get back into the game with a 20-9 scoring run before the end of the second quarter.
The run granted JCA a 29-28 lead heading into halftime.
The two teams came out battling in the third quarter trading baskets and defensive stops. Heading into the final quarter of play, White Plains had a tight 43-41 lead.
As the teams continued to fight in the fourth, White Plains’ Braeton Moran connected on two 3-pointers to help extend the Wildcats’ lead and eventually clinch the victory.
Ninth-seeded White Plains will face off against the top-seeded Oxford Yellow Jackets on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
For White Plains, the other top performers include Addison Bradley (16 points, six rebounds), Isabella Higgins (13 points, eight rebounds), Hallie Williams (10 points, five steals). For JCA, top performers included Kirsten Walker (16 points, four 3-pointers), Addy Lee (14 points), Erin Prater (10 points, three rebounds) and Kara Grace (eight points, five rebounds).
Christian Hall puts up a 3-pointer against Weaver in the Calhoun County Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.