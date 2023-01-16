 Skip to main content
Calhoun Co. tourney: Faith Christian, Saks boys roll; so do Pleasant Valley, White Plains, Piedmont girls

Saks vs. Weaver

Christian Smith grabs a defensive rebound and heads upcourt against Weaver in the Calhoun County Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Donoho, fresh off a win over Faith Christian on Thursday night, had dreams of securing back-to-back wins in the series when the programs met once again in the Calhoun County Tournament on Monday morning.

Faith Christian senior Thomas Curlee had other plans in mind. He scored 18 of his game-high 25 points in the second half to secure No. 7-seeded Faith Christian’s 65-50 win over No. 10 Donoho.

Piedmont vs. Wellborn

Piedmont's Melanie Studdard fights for a rebound against Wellborn in the Calhoun County Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.