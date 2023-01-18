Calhoun Co. tourney: Anniston girls, Jacksonville boys, Oxford boys, girls move into semifinals

JACKSONVILLE — Another year, another tournament, and Oxford's girls are still rolling.
Last season at Pete Mathews Coliseum on the Jacksonville State campus, Oxford won the Calhoun County basketball tournament, ending Anniston's run of five straight titles. A few weeks later, the Yellow Jackets returned to the same floor and won the Northeast Regional.
They're at it again, as they steam rolled White Plains 59-20 on Tuesday in their 2023 Calhoun County tournament opener. Oxford coach Melissa Bennett called last year's championship win over Anniston as getting "over the hump," and that showed from the start Tuesday. Top-seeded Oxford (12-10) pressed No. 9 White Plains into submission in the first quarter, building a 17-0 lead and cruising from there.
A'kayla Sherrell Perry lead all scorers with 19 against Pleasant Valley in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Anniston's Tykeria Smith scored 13 against Pleasant Valley in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Rebekah Gannaway works to get the ball upcourt against Anniston in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Anniston's Jayda Fomby defends against Pleasant Valley in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Macey Roper looks for an open teammate against Anniston in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Anniston's Jayda Fomby heads upcourt against Pleasant Valley in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Anniston's Jayda Fomby heads upcourt against Pleasant Valley in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Haylie Lee looks for an open teammate against Anniston in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Jenayzia Oliver puts up a three-point shot against Pleasant Valley in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Jayden Lewis goes for a dunk against Faith Christian in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Oxford's Jaylen Alexander and Faith Christian's Thomas Curlee fight for position in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Brock Reaves drives into the laneagainst Faith Christian in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Jaylen Alexander drives the ball upcourt against Faith Christian in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Caleb Sanders grabs a rebound against Faith Christian in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Jayden Lewis makes a steal against Faith Christian in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Oxford cheerleaders have a good time in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Faith Christian head coach Cory Hughes instructs his team in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Tyler Bell pushes the ball upcourt against Oxford in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Faith Christian head coach Cory Hughes has a word with an official in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Oxford bench celebrates win against Faith Christian in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Oxford Joel Vanmeter instructs players against Faith Christian in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Faith Christian 's Conner Richerzhagen battles with Oxford's Jordan Kelley in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Faith Christian bench celebrate a big play against Oxford in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Faith Christian fans bemoan a tough play in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Justice Woods drives upcourt against White Plains in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
La’mya Mcgrue heads to the basket against White Plains in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Justice Woods makes a steal against White Plains in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
La’mya McGrue heads to the basket against White Plains in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Xaionna Whitfield ateempts a three-point shot against White Plains in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Xaionna Whitfield makes a steal against White Plains in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Xaionna Whitfield drives the ball upcourt against White Plains in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Cooper Martin looks for an open teammate against Oxford in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Cooper Martin fights off Oxford defenders in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Oxford players what to enter the game against White Plains in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Keziah Mickler heads upcourt against White Plains in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Xaionna Whitfield gets inside position to score against White Plains in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Camren Johnson attempts a three point shot against Saks in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Devin Barksdale drives to the basket against Saks in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Saks guard Deontae Elston drives to the basket against Jacksonville in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Saks point guard Anthony Bothwell passes to a teammate in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Saks guard Deontae Elstontries to power by a Jacksonville defender in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Camren Johnson passes to a teammate against Saks in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Christian Smith steals the ball from Jacksonville's Devin Barksdale in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Ethan Duke makes a power move in the lane against Saks in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Anniston's Jayda Fomby defends against Pleasant Valley in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.