C.J. Boyd leaving Cleburne County for administrative job at Glencoe

There will be a new offensive coordinator in football and a new head softball coach at Cleburne County High School when the 2020-21 school year begins.
C.J. Boyd, the man who filled both those positions for the past two years, has submitted his letter of resignation and will take an administrative position at Glencoe.
“I’m the new assistant principal at Glencoe High School,” Boyd said Friday afternoon.
Boyd is ending his third year at Cleburne County. He was an assistant coach in football and softball the first year he arrived. He became offensive coordinator in football and head coach in softball in his second year and held both positions again this school year. He indicated the most difficult part of accepting his new position was not being able to tell his players in person, as the school campus is closed because of COVID-19.
“I’ve been able to talk to some of them,” he said. “I did send out a message on Facebook. Just because of the times right now, I really can’t bring them back to the school. I would have loved to have been able to talk to them face-to-face. I would have loved to have been able to do that because I love my kids. I love my softball girls. I love the football team. I was really excited about them.”
Boyd is a graduate of Alexandria, where he played high school football, and has two degrees from Jacksonville State University. He said as far back as the time he first graduated from Jacksonville State he had an interest in eventually becoming a school administrator. He completed the requirements for a degree in administration during his first two years at Cleburne County but didn’t expect an administrative opportunity would come his way when he interviewed for the job at Glencoe.
“I really thought more than anything I was going to be able to just go and get some interview experience, just kind of start putting my name out there,” Boyd said. “It happened real quick, getting the opportunity to take this position."