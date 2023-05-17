BULLDOG PRIDE: Piedmont falls, but team is 'really, really close'

OXFORD — Despite Piedmont’s season coming to a close with a loss to Beulah in the Class 3A state softball tournament on Wednesday, the Bulldogs gave fans plenty of reasons for optimism.
In the 4-2 loss on Wednesday, the Bulldogs showed the team’s championship mentality up until the last pitch crossed the plate.
After a two-out triple from Jaycee Glover, Carson Young hit a double to right field and scored herself and Glover because of an error, giving Piedmont hope in the seventh before the final out was recorded moments later.
Glover finished 3-for-3 with a run, two triples and a team-high seven total bases against Beulah. Young and Savannah Smith had the other three, with Young logging two hits and Smith hitting a double.
“That’s all you can really ask for,” Smith said. “They’re battlers, and I’ve enjoyed them so much. They’re going to leave some big holes.”
Despite losing four key seniors, Piedmont is set to return plenty of talented players next season, including Glover, Young, Savannah Smith and Cacey and Cayla Brothers.
However, the four seniors, Jenna Calvert, Armoni Perry, Sarah Goss and Emma Grace Todd, all played big roles in Piedmont’s playoff run.
All four of the Bulldogs’ seniors started in what would be the team’s final game together.
“I’m just super proud of this bunch and what they have accomplished,” Smith said. “This is a super fun bunch of girls to coach, just because of the way they take care of themselves on and off the field. They are winners, as you saw right there. They’re not going to quit.”
In the game before against Danville, Piedmont’s offense scored eight runs in the 8-0 shutout.
Calvert and Smith each had two hits, Cacey Brothers logged four RBIs and Smith pitched a complete game as she fanned six batters.
The veteran coach said that in the team’s loss to Beulah, the Bulldogs showed that they’re getting closer and closer to the goal of hoisting a state championship trophy.
“I think we're really, really close,” Piedmont coach Rachel Smith said. “Had something going our way here or there in that game, I think we would be playing tomorrow, but we put the barrel on the ball, we just didn't get timely hits. I’m just proud of them.”
As the Bulldogs look forward to next season, Smith said that the team’s run to the state tournament provided an example to the younger players of what can be done when a Piedmont team plays at a high level.
“We talked about how the young girls that were here, they're here to learn,” Smith said. “They're here to get an opportunity to maybe play here or there, but they're also here to see the level of competition that they're going to need to be at to be on the field this time next year, see how much work needs to be done.”
