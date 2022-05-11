'Bulldog pride:' Piedmont drops hammer, flips script in Game 3 at Phil Campbell

PHIL CAMPBELL — The headline in a newspaper that covers Phil Campbell said, “Here they go again,” a reference to a Class 3A semifnal series that Piedmont lost there a year ago.
Piedmont’s Austin Estes thought it was a nice headline … for him to sledgehammer.
Estes and Cassius Fairs came through with clutch pitching performances, and several Bulldogs delivered big hits as Piedmont overcame Alabama-bound star Mason Swinney and defending state champion Phil Campbell 8-4 in Wednesday’s Game 3.
The victory avenged last year’s loss for a then-injury-battered Piedmont team in the same game, same round. The Bulldogs also clinched its fourth berth in the Class 3A finals and first since 2019, with a special twist.
With the Alabama High School Athletic Association having moved the state finals from Montgomery to Oxford’s Choccolocco Park and Jacksonville State University’s Rudy Abbott Field, Piedmont will get to play the Trinity Presbyterian-Thomasville winner back home, in the 256.
Game 1 is Monday at 7 p.m. at JSU. Game 2 is Tuesday at 10 p.m, and the if-necessary Game 3 would follow, also at JSU.
Piedmont coach Matt Deerman was one of the most vocal enthusiasts when the AHSAA on Jan. 25 announced the decision to move the state finals to Calhoun County,
‘You can talk about it and talk about it all you want to, but it’s here now,” Deerman said. “We’re two wins away from a state championship, and we get to play it in our backyard.”
Piedmont seeks its first state title in baseball in its third finals appearance under Deerman.
The final out. pic.twitter.com/kTWL6mxwkk— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) May 11, 2022
That was all part of the emotion when Piedmont players dogpiled on the pitcher’s mound then formed a gauntlet in front of their dugout. With a copy of the local sports page lying on the ground, Estes charged and slammed it with a sledgehammer.
Estes was one of the walking wounded when Piedmont lost to Phil Campbell a year ago. He played with an injury to his right ulner collateral ligament, an injury that limited him to rolling underhanded throws from the outfield to the infield.
He pitched 25 pitches in a key relief appearance in Monday’s Game 2 then started Wednesday, allowing three earned runs and four hits with three strikeouts through three innings.
“He hadn’t had a start all year long,” Deerman said. “That says a lot about his character and a lot about this team’s character to know that, Estes is good, but he hadn’t been on the mound, and we found ways to scratch and claw.”
Fairs, who pitched a no-hitter against Sylvania in the first round but struggled in a 28-pitch start at Lauderdale County in the third round, finished the job. He allowed one earned run and four hits with four strikeouts in four innings.
Fairs said the short outing at Lauderdale County might’ve helped after he threw more than 200 pitches in the first two rounds. He filled the strike zone Wednesday.
“My approach was just let my teammates make plays,” he said. “I just threw pitches to make them hit pop flies and ground balls.”
Against Swinney, Piedmont found ways to flip the script from 2021. There were no big bombs like three-run homers from Estes and Jack Hayes in Monday’s Game 2, just RBI singles and doubles and opportunistic base running that helped Piedmont rebound after Phil Campbell built leads of 2-0 in the first inning and 3-2 in the second.
Max Hanson tied the game with a double down the left-field line in the fifth inning. The hit scored Fairs, who hit a leadoff single and took second base on Estes’ sacrifice bunt against Swinney.
‘I knew he was going to throw me a fastball, and I got a barrel on it,” Hanson said. “A guy like him (Swinney), he’s going to throw it hard. You’ve just got to be short and get your hands through it.
“They’re not going to be as good defensively, without him at shortstop.”
McClane Mohon added the go-ahead run with an RBI single later in the fifth.
The winning runs came home in Piedmont’s four-run sixth inning, which featured a Ridge Fagan leadoff walk, Sloan Smith’s sacrifice bunt, Fairs’ single, Estes’ RBI infield single, Hanson’s walk, Hayes sacrifice fly for an RBI, Estes scoring on a wild pitch and Noah Reedy’s RBI single.
That was enough to chase Swinney, who returned to his normal field position at shortstop and made a spectacular diving stop and throw in the seventh inning. In his final high school at bat, he also doubled home the game’s last run, in the bottom of the sixth.
Eli Taylor pitched the seventh inning for Phil Campbell.
The game’s final out, an Estes stop and throw to first, touched off Piedmont’s celebration. Like 2021, the Bulldogs lost a run-rule Game 1 to Phil Campbell, 10-0, then won Game 2 16-9.
More from Piedmont's Game 3 victory. pic.twitter.com/jwNlZlw0Jv— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) May 11, 2022
“We came here last year, and we were down, and they fought their little tails off,” Deerman said. “We just didn’t have enough manpower last year. Three of our best five players were out.
“We had that same mentality this year that we had this year, and that was just a lot of fight.”
It’ll mean a different local headline in the next edition.
“That paper was written last night, and we saw it this morning, that Phil Campbell was going to basically going to do the same thing they did to us last year,” Fairs said. “We had a change of heart. It’s Bulldog pride.”