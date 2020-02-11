Boys sub-regional: White Plains gets caught by Talladega trap

WHITE PLAINS — A month’s team jelling netted White Plains’ boys this moment Tuesday… a run onto their playing floor, before a standing-room-only home crowd and with the defending state champion in their gym.
A state champion’s postseason-form trapping and rebounding took it from there.
All-state guard D’Corian Wilson led three Talladega players in double figures, and the Tigers dominated their 4A Northeast sub-regional game 53-30.
Talladega (23-6) advanced to the Northeast Regional and will play Oneonta on Monday at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. in Pete Mathews Coliseum. Oneonta beat North Jackson 68-40 on Tuesday.
The Tigers continue another run like they started their title run a year ago … on the road. Talladega lost its area final at Anniston a year ago but survived a sub-regional game at Jacksonville 63-60.
“I’ve been doing this so long, and everybody don’t understand, it doesn’t matter if you’re home or away,” long-time Talladega coach Chucky Miller. “It’s hard the first game. Sometimes, playing on the road, you’ve got them on the bus, and you know where everything is, and they know they’ve got to come play.”
Tuesday, Talladega had to do it against a surging White Plains team. The Wildcats (21-12) rebounded from a Jan. 17 loss at Jacksonville and beat Jacksonville in Friday’s area final to win the right to play a sub-regional game at home, where they hadn’t lost this season.
Talladega trapped its way to a 10-0 run to start the game and led 16-4 by first quarter’s end. It was 29-10 at halftime.
“We knew it was coming, but the traps we’ve seen this year were not the traps we saw tonight,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “It was different.
“That’s the most active, and they’ve got a different gear. When it’s loser-go-home, you can tell that’s a team that’s won a state championship before.”
Led by Quin Wilson’s 11 points, White Plains mounted its best run to start the third quarter, closing to within 36-22 on a Wilson 3-pointer. The Tigers cranked up their trap again and got back out to a 20-point lead just before quarter’s end.
“It was just defense,” said Talladega all-state forward Kobe Simmons, who scored most of his 12 points from offensive rebounds. “Our defense starts off our offense, and we had to come out strong in our defense.
“We didn’t play defense the other night (against Anniston) and had a tough game, so we were focused on defense the whole night.”
The outcome means that Talladega gets the chance to possibly meet Anniston a fourth time this season, in the regional final. Anniston beat Jacksonville 47-45 in another sub-regional game Tuesday.
Anniston and Talladega split four games in 2018-19, with Talladega winning the regional final 55-53.
White Plains comes away with an area title. The Wildcats’ late-season surge included pushing Anniston in a suspenseful Calhoun County semifinal.
Since losing to Jacksonville on Jan. 17, White Plains went 6-2. Due to lose seniors Coleman Messer and Rico Aquirre but return nine players, the Wildcats earned their run into a packed gym for Tuesday’s high-stakes game.
“It’s real big,” Messer said. “Everybody thinks White Plains, we just go to the postseason and choke, but we got the area championship this year. We got it from Jacksonville and did our thing.
“We had a good game plan for Talladega and just didn’t execute it as good as we should’ve, but they’re going to be back and go deep. There’s a lot of leaders on this team.”