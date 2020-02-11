Boys sub-regional: Odam paces Piedmont victory

PIEDMONT — Alex Odam scored 28 points in Piedmont’s 68-47 sub-regional win over Geraldine on Tuesday night.
Odam made 9 of 10 from the free throw line and finished with five rebounds, five assists and six steals.
Omarion Foster chipped in with 12 points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Silas Thompson added 10 points and six rebounds. Jakari Foster and Trey McFarland each contributed eight points to the win.
Piedmont (24-4) will open play in the Northeast Regional on Saturday against Hanceville, which beat Locust Fork 58-57 Tuesday.