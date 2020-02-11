Boys sub-regional: Jacksonville Christian advances to NE Regional

RAGLAND — Jacksonville Christian got off to a fast start Tuesday night and held on to beat Ragland 73-62 in a Class 1A boys basketball sub-regional game.
The Thunder outscored Ragland 20-6 in the first quarter.
Chase Vinson led the way for JCA, finishing with 30 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Brady Shaddix chipped in 13 points and six rebounds. Kobe Messer added 12 points, two assists and three steals. Nash Messer scored eight points and dished out four assists. Eli Fair had seven points and three assists.
JCA (22-6) will open Northeast Regional play against Lindsay Lane Christian Academy on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.