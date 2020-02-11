Boys sub-regional: Anniston edges Jacksonville in gut-check game for both sides

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Anniston's Mark Toyer slaps the ball away from Jacksonville's Donovan McCain. The Anniston Bulldogs played host to the Jacksonville Golden Eagles Tuesday night in a sub-regional basketball game. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston entered Tuesday's Class 4A boys sub-regional on a roll. The Bulldogs had won their previous four games comfortably and 10 of their last 11.
They were at home, where they'd lost only once all season — to defending state champion Talladega.
But, Jacksonville wasn't going to let Anniston off easy. Goodness, no, they weren't.
Jacksonville's Kyre' Maynor shoots a 3-pointer against Anniston. The Anniston Bulldogs played host to the Jacksonville Golden Eagles Tuesday night in a sub-regional basketball game. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's A.J. Brown and Jacksonville's Donovan McCain go after a rebound. The Anniston Bulldogs played host to the Jacksonville Golden Eagles Tuesday night in a sub-regional basketball game. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Jacksonville's Kyre' Maynor pushes the ball past Anniston's Mark Toyer (0) and A.J. Brown. The Anniston Bulldogs played host to the Jacksonville Golden Eagles Tuesday night in a sub-regional basketball game. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Antonio Kite tries to get the ball around Jacksonville's Ron Wiggins. The Anniston Bulldogs played host to the Jacksonville Golden Eagles Tuesday night in a sub-regional basketball game. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Jacksonville's Ron Wiggins fouls Anniston's Malcolm Harvey on his way to the hoop. The Anniston Bulldogs played host to the Jacksonville Golden Eagles Tuesday night in a sub-regional basketball game. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Antonio Kite shoots an easy bucket past Jacksonville's Donovan McCain. The Anniston Bulldogs played host to the Jacksonville Golden Eagles Tuesday night in a sub-regional basketball game. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Kwame Milton shoots as Jacksonville's Yessman Green looks on. The Anniston Bulldogs played host to the Jacksonville Golden Eagles Tuesday night in a sub-regional basketball game. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's A.J. Brown and Jacksonville's Donovan McCain fight for a rebound. The Anniston Bulldogs played host to the Jacksonville Golden Eagles Tuesday night in a sub-regional basketball game. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Antonio Kite looks to get the ball around Jacksonville's Radanis Kirksey. The Anniston Bulldogs played host to the Jacksonville Golden Eagles Tuesday night in a sub-regional basketball game. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Jacksonville's Donovan McCain grabs a rebound over Anniston's Kwame Milton. The Anniston Bulldogs played host to the Jacksonville Golden Eagles Tuesday night in a sub-regional basketball game. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Antonio Kite looks to get the ball past Jacksonville's Ron Wiggins. The Anniston Bulldogs played host to the Jacksonville Golden Eagles Tuesday night in a sub-regional basketball game. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Mark Toyer shoots over Jacksonville's Ron Wiggins. The Anniston Bulldogs played host to the Jacksonville Golden Eagles Tuesday night in a sub-regional basketball game. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Mark Toyer slaps the ball away from Jacksonville's Donovan McCain. The Anniston Bulldogs played host to the Jacksonville Golden Eagles Tuesday night in a sub-regional basketball game. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Jacksonville's Ron Wiggins knocks the ball away from Anniston's DeMarien Stewart. The Anniston Bulldogs played host to the Jacksonville Golden Eagles Tuesday night in a sub-regional basketball game. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Antonio Kite goes after a loose ball against Jacksonville's Radanis Kirksey. The Anniston Bulldogs played host to the Jacksonville Golden Eagles Tuesday night in a sub-regional basketball game. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Kwame Milton shoots over Jacksonville's Donovan McCain. The Anniston Bulldogs played host to the Jacksonville Golden Eagles Tuesday night in a sub-regional basketball game. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Photos: Anniston vs. Jacksonville Boys Sub-Regional Basketball
A slideshow of images from the 4A Sub-regional basketball game Tuesday night between Anniston and Jacksonville. The game was played at Anniston High School.
Anniston won 47-45, but not without Jacksonville offering a right to the end. The Bulldogs proved up to the challenge from their Calhoun County rival.
"It showed the resiliency on our part because every time they made a run, we responded with a big basket or maybe two," said Anniston coach Torry Brown, whose team advances to a Monday date with Good Hope in the Class 4A Northeast Regional semifinals at Jacksonville State.
"The lead never got up more than four to six. They schemed us really good. You have to give them credit, but you have to give our guys credit, too. They hung with it and hung with it."
Anniston bolted out to a 14-5 lead early in the first quarter, but Jacksonville scored the next nine points to tie it, and the battle was on. The lead switched hands eight times in the second half, and it was tied twice.
"The effort they gave on that court was awesome," Jacksonville coach Cordell Hunt said about his team, which included nine seniors. "It was amazing. We don't have anything to hold our heads about. They were a better team tonight. They beat us. I've got to give it up to them, but our kids fought hard. I'm proud of them."
With less than three minutes to play, Jacksonville's Yessman Green sank a pair of foul shots to put the Eagles ahead 43-42. Anniston's Antonio Kite, who finished with a team-high 18 points, drove for a basket to put the Bulldogs back on top 44-43.
After a Jacksonville miss, Kite sank a foul shot to make it 45-43. Jacksonville's Donavon McCain made two free throws with 1:47 left to tie it 45-45. Those were the last points of his 19-point night.
Kite sank another basket for a 47-45 advantage, and then teammate Malcolm Harvey turned in the defensive play of the game. He drew a charge with 49.4 left to give Anniston the ball with the two-point lead.
"I don't think either side had taken one (charge) successfully," Brown said. "So, for that to be the first one, that was big."
Jacksonville tied up Kite with 23.7 seconds left, and the possession arrow awarded the ball to the Eagles. They couldn't come up with a basket, and when a late shot went awry and the ball wound up on the floor, the scramble resulted in the ball tied up again. This time, it was Anniston's ball with 2.8 seconds left. A missed foul shot and a Jacksonville timeout gave the Eagles the ball with 0.9 seconds to go, but they couldn't get off anything other than a 50-foot Hail Mary by Kyre' Maynor, which fell short.
Anniston's Kite scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half, mostly driving into the teeth of the Jacksonville zone defense. He hit five baskets in the second half, and four of them gave the Bulldogs the lead.
"The first half, I thought he settled and took a lot of jump shots," Brown said. "The second half, I think he showed why he's one of the best players in the state. He put his head down and got to the rim. He was more physical, and we needed it."
Kite added four rebounds and three assists. Mark Toyer, who gave Anniston a weapon at the top of the 1-3-1 zone, had nine points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Kwame Milton added 11 points and six rebounds, while Harvey had six points, six rebounds and three blocks.
For Jacksonville, McCain had nine rebounds to go with his 19 points. Maynor added 13 points, three rebounds and three steals. Q Long had eight points and two steals.