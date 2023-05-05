Boys soccer: White Plains' season ends with second-round loss to Westbrook Christian

OXFORD — Despite an early goal from Luis Landa, White Plains couldn’t get it done as the Wildcats fell to Westbrook Christian in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
“It’s been a great season,” White Plains coach Chase Cotton said after the 2-1 loss. “We accomplished the goal that we had of wanting to go further in the playoffs than we have, we got our first playoff win last week. Tonight, we didn’t do all the little things well enough to beat a good team.”
White Plains will close out their season 11-5 with a Class 4A, Area 5 championship under its belt.
Westbrook Christian, which will face off against the winner of St John Paul II and Westminster Christian in the semifinals, forced plenty of pressure on White Plains goalkeeper Hugo Mondragon, sailing well-placed shots throughout the contest.
“Hats off to them, they kept the pressure on us,” Cotton said. “They were peppering us with shots all night. We were doing all we could to keep them out of the back of the net.”
After Lanza escaped pressure to give White Plains a 1-0 lead in the early parts of the first half, the Wildcats couldn’t find their groove as they went scoreless the remainder of the contest.
Westminster Christian’s Karmichael Cattling scored with two minutes remaining in the first half and Ethan Pratt scored early in the second.
“We didn’t lose our energy,” Westbrook Christian coach Danny Dunlap said. “We kept the pressure on, we got the goals that we needed to win and I’m proud of these guys. It’s been a long season and we started out rough, but we put it together at the right time.”
Added Cattling: “We had good ball movement, we had that one player to mark. We had to mark him, and we ended up shutting him down and that was helping us out a lot on defense.”
Cotton said that the Wildcats' lack of pressure in midfield was a large part of the loss, along with failure to execute things practiced all season.
“We struggled with the small parts of the game,” Cotton said. “Mid-range passing, our first touch was not good tonight, Westbrook was winning every ball in midfield. We just didn’t do enough good things to beat a good team.”
Despite White Plains’ loss, Westbrook’s staff saw plenty from the Wildcats’ defense and goalkeeper, with Dunlap saying that Mondragon was one of the toughest goalkeepers they’ve played against all season.
“This team played excellent defense the whole night, their goalkeeper has got to be one of the best I’ve seen all year, if not the best,” Dunlap said.
In the second half, Westbrook switched up its defense to create more pressure on White Plains, moving Brayden Boulware up from the center-back position to midfield.
“It worked out,” said Pratt, a Millsaps soccer commit. “We had more momentum than we had all day and it just felt great.”
As White Plains looks to return to the playoffs next season, Cotton already told his players to begin preparing for the program to take the next step.
“I was just telling the guys to take the next step,” Cotton said. “Our preparation is going to have to be better, we’re going to have to train harder. It’s going to take a lot to take the next step.”
