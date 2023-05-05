 Skip to main content
Boys soccer: White Plains' season ends with second-round loss to Westbrook Christian

Soccer teaser
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Despite an early goal from Luis Landa, White Plains couldn’t get it done as the Wildcats fell to Westbrook Christian in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

“It’s been a great season,” White Plains coach Chase Cotton said after the 2-1 loss. “We accomplished the goal that we had of wanting to go further in the playoffs than we have, we got our first playoff win last week. Tonight, we didn’t do all the little things well enough to beat a good team.”

