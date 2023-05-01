 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boys soccer: Perez scores twice to lift White Plains into second round of state tourney

Soccer teaser
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

OXFORD — The White Plains Wildcats defeated the Cherokee County Warriors 2-0 in their Class 4A boys soccer tournament opener on a windy Monday at Choccolocco Park.

This is the third straight year the Wildcats have made the playoffs, but this is the first time they have advanced past the first round. White Plains will face the Jacksonville-Westbrook Christian winner.