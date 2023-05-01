Boys soccer: Perez scores twice to lift White Plains into second round of state tourney

OXFORD — The White Plains Wildcats defeated the Cherokee County Warriors 2-0 in their Class 4A boys soccer tournament opener on a windy Monday at Choccolocco Park.
This is the third straight year the Wildcats have made the playoffs, but this is the first time they have advanced past the first round. White Plains will face the Jacksonville-Westbrook Christian winner.
“This is our third year being in the playoffs, but our first playoff win,” White Plains coach Chase Cotton said. “So, we’re really excited about that to start off with. Just looking forward to the opportunity to go another round and keep playing.
“Whoever it is we’re playing next, we’re going to throw our best at them, and hopefully, we’ll be the ones who get a trip to the Final Four.”
Gleymar Perez scored both White Plains goals. With 16:15 to play in the first half, he broke open a tight defensive standoff, giving the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
“The first goal we were able to catch them, played a boom ball over the top, the wind kind of got a hold of it,” Cotton said. “Gleymar was just in a great position, got on it, ran past everybody, put that one in the back of the net.”
The goal came as Perez pushed the ball into Warriors’ territory. Two Warriors collided with one another, one being the goalkeeper Tucker Neyman. The collision left the goal wide open for Perez to drill a ball into the back of the net.
Cherokee County’s offense attacked throughout the first half, but the back line of the White Plains defense and the goalkeeper Hugo Mondragon kept the Warriors off the scoreboard to take a 1-0 lead into the halftime intermission. Mondragon complimented his defense saying they were “amazing” all game.
“Just keep yourself in the game,” Mondragon said. “Keep on yourself, just know that you’re the one, everyone’s relying on you.”
The Warriors continued to press the Wildcats’ defense in the second half leading to three consecutive corner kicks. However, the stingy White Plains defense, led by Brandon Mendoza, held strong the entire game to prevent any momentum shifts.
“We knew coming into the game, we talked about it the whole week, how they were bigger than us, faster than us,” Cotton said. “We talked in practice that our back line was going to be challenged. We kind of pride ourselves on our back line. They like zeros on the board
“As far as the game plan goes, the things that I asked them to do, they did everything. They made sure that every runner coming into the box was marked, when somebody stepped out we were able to cover behind them.”
As the game entered the latter half, Perez connected on an incredible goal to help seal the win for White Plains.
With 3:30 left in regulation, an indirect kick after a Cherokee County foul led to good positioning for the White Plains offense to attack. Perez connected on an acrobatic bicycle kick that flew just over Neyman’s head for the second goal of the game.
“We were looking for another goal,” Perez said. “I saw an opportunity, the ball bounced behind me, I thought of it and I was like, ‘Why not go for it?’ I hit it and it felt good when it came off my foot. I turned back and I just saw it go over the goalkeeper. I was just so, like, amazed. So many emotions.”
The Warriors final opportunity to get on the board came on a free kick just outside the box with 1:38 left in the game, but the shot missed.
“Just knowing we’re going to round two, we’ve always made it to the playoffs for three years straight,” Perez said. “Going to round two is a really big thing for our school. We just started soccer not too long ago, so you know, it’s a great accomplishment going to round two.”