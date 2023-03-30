 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boys soccer: Lincoln bashes Childersburg to give Duff his 100th win

Lincoln boys soccer-bc_25.jpg

Lincoln coach Michael Duff instructs his team from the sidelines.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Editor's note: A photo gallery from the game will be posted soon.

CHILDERSBURG — When it comes to post-game Gatorade showers, two is always better than one.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.