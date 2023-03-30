Boys soccer: Lincoln bashes Childersburg to give Duff his 100th win

Editor's note: A photo gallery from the game will be posted soon.
Coach Michael Duff of the Lincoln boys soccer team will attest to that. Duff got good, and wet, and delirious Thursday night as he celebrated the 100th win of his coaching career.
Duff also watched intently and patiently as the Bears pitched a 6-0 shutout against the Childersburg Tigers at Moody Field.
But the man who took center stage was Duff, who has been preaching winning soccer for the last 11 years at Lincoln and Childersburg.
“I’ve had great players, and they have bought in to the mission,” Duff said. “We’re prideful, and we play together.”
There is no coach that Lincoln freshman forward Will Klinner would rather play for than Duff. He is one of a victorious kind.
“He motivates us, and he stresses teamwork,” Klinner said. “Our coach encourages us.”
Bears freshman forward Hunter Davis appreciates the same soccer guru. Davis is learning soccer strategy from Duff every day and every night.
“Coach Duff emphasizes camaraderie, and he wants it more,” Davis said.
As for the milestone game, Lincoln scored three goals in the first half. The Bears also tacked on three more goals in the second half.
Klinner tallied the first goal with an 18-yard boot at the 24:26 mark of the first half. Lincoln sophomore forward Mason Hill tacked on two more first half goals.
He scored on a penalty kick and a 12-yard kick.
The Bears played some more loose and dominating soccer in the second half. Davis gave Lincoln a 4-0 lead on a 10-yard goal.
Klinner then blasted the ball into the net from 25 yards out as Lincoln opened up a 5-0 lead. The Bears also got a penalty kick goal from sophomore forward Eithen Anaya with 4:18 left.
The Lincoln record is now 9-5. Childersburg is 1-9, and the Tigers wished they had a few more wins like the Bears.
“Lincoln is real fast-paced and in condition,” Childersburg midfielder and team captain Daniel Warlick said. “They were passing the ball, and their speed got to us in the middle (of the soccer pitch).”
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.
