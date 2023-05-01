Boys soccer: Jacksonville falls to Westbrook Christian in first round of state tourney

RAINBOW CITY — Despite a strong start from Jacksonville goalkeeper Peyton Spruill, the Golden Eagles couldn’t get it done in a 4-0 loss to Westbrook Christian in the first round of the Class 4A boys soccer playoffs.
“We didn’t come out and play our best soccer,” Jacksonville coach Chris Terrell said. “I think we were hyped up for being in the playoffs and we came out and we weren’t really in the game the first 20 minutes. They jumped on us and they’re a great team.”
Jacksonville held the Warriors scoreless until the 21st minute, when Ethan Pratt connected with the back of the net on a penalty kick. Westbrook Christian didn’t score again until 30 minutes into the second half.
“I’m feeling great, winning is fun,” Westbrook Christian coach Danny Dunlap said. “The guys hung in there, that team gave us all we could handle. We couldn't put it in the net and they just kept battling and came hard after the start of the second half. We hung in there and then finally we got one in, it kind of took the lid off and we were able to score a few more times”
A goal from Eggo Alabasi in the 70th minute served as a catalyst for strong offensive play, with Pratt scoring his second goal on a hard-hit ball and Karmichael Cattling adding another in the 73rd minute.
“We had about eight minutes to go. We knew we had to attack so we tried to put some guys up front, and you know, it backfired on us,” Terrell said. “They scored a couple of late goals, even though it was a 4-0 victory, it was really a lot closer than that.”
Pratt, who made the switch from midfielder in the middle of the season, said that he wanted to make the most out of his last home game at Westbrook Christian as he scored two goals.
“We had probably got 20 shots in the first half,” the Millsaps soccer commit said. “It finally fell for us, we got the momentum we needed and got the attitude we needed.”
Added Dunlap: “He’s a special player. He actually this season moved from midfield up to forward, because early in the season, we couldn't find any goals. He's a battler and he's a super player. I think he'll do well. He's gonna play at the next level and I'm excited for him.”
Despite the lopsided score, the Golden Eagles had an anchor for a majority of the game with Spruill collecting saves and blocks all around the goalie box.
“Peyton is an amazing goalie,” Terrell said. “He knows the game probably as good as any coach that we have on this team. He's one of our most tactical players, understands the game and can see it clearly. And he was in a zone, that's all I can say.”
Westbrook Christian will head to the second round of the playoffs to face off against White Plains, while Jacksonville ended with a 9-8 overall record.
“That’s just part of playoff soccer, man, anybody can paint anybody can win on any given night,” Terrell said. “They're a good team and they took care of business. Congratulations to Westbrook and all that they've accomplished and I wish them the best as they go forward.”
