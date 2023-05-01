 Skip to main content
Boys soccer: Jacksonville falls to Westbrook Christian in first round of state tourney

Soccer teaser
Pedro Portal/Miami Herald

RAINBOW CITY — Despite a strong start from Jacksonville goalkeeper Peyton Spruill, the Golden Eagles couldn’t get it done in a 4-0 loss to Westbrook Christian in the first round of the Class 4A boys soccer playoffs.

“We didn’t come out and play our best soccer,” Jacksonville coach Chris Terrell said. “I think we were hyped up for being in the playoffs and we came out and we weren’t really in the game the first 20 minutes. They jumped on us and they’re a great team.”

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.