Boys prep soccer: Oxford scores three times after intermission to make Isaac Crook finals

OXFORD — Oxford used a three-goal second half to pick up a 3-1 win over White Plains and clinch a spot in the championship match of the Isaac Crook Invitational.
The Yellow Jackets will face Donoho in Saturday's finals at 7 p.m. at Choccolocco Park.
“The first half, they just weren't on the same page. They were lazy, they were just not motivated,” Oxford coach Haili Clark said. “They just found their connection and their spark and their energy, and they just played lights out in the second half. They were a team and it was great. Their effort was amazing.”
Oxford was shut out in the first half, with White Plains’ Catcher Jenkins giving White Plains an early 1-0 lead as he found the back of the net in the contest.
Goalkeeper Hugo Mondragon flashed his glove with diving catches and blocks to hold Oxford scoreless until the 56th minute.
After a goal from Kevin Maldonado, Aldo Gutierrez scored on a penalty kick less than a minute later to give Oxford a quick 2-1 lead. Tristen Koontz provided the final goal in the 65th minute.
“They did a great job keeping us on our heels,” White Plains coach Chase Cotton said. “We made a few mistakes and they got a few goals and because of our inefficiency on offense tonight, we just couldn’t get it done.”
The team’s attack on the midfield gave the Yellow Jackets an opportunity to put pressure on the goal late, with Clark calling on her midfielders to provide later in the game.
“I think they were just like, we got to do something different,” Clark said. “I pulled my three guys in the midfield before the game started and I said, ‘Hey, I need y'all to get on same page and work and step up,’ and they all did exactly what they needed to do. It was good.”