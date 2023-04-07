 Skip to main content
Boys prep soccer: Oxford scores three times after intermission to make Isaac Crook finals

Tucker Webb, The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Oxford used a three-goal second half to pick up a 3-1 win over White Plains and clinch a spot in the championship match of the Isaac Crook Invitational.

The Yellow Jackets will face Donoho in Saturday's finals at 7 p.m. at Choccolocco Park.