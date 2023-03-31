 Skip to main content
Boys prep soccer: Oxford handles Jacksonville in home matchup

OXFORD — The Oxford Yellow Jackets claimed a 6-1 victory over Jacksonville in boys soccer at home Friday night. Tristen Koontz’s two goals paced the Yellow Jackets.

“All the glory to God,” Koontz said. “He led me through it. No matter what, I’ve stuck by His side and never gave up. It’s a blast, love the whole team, happy. Fixing to go out to eat, celebrate. It’s a good time.”