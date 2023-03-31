Boys prep soccer: Oxford handles Jacksonville in home matchup

OXFORD — The Oxford Yellow Jackets claimed a 6-1 victory over Jacksonville in boys soccer at home Friday night. Tristen Koontz’s two goals paced the Yellow Jackets.
“All the glory to God,” Koontz said. “He led me through it. No matter what, I’ve stuck by His side and never gave up. It’s a blast, love the whole team, happy. Fixing to go out to eat, celebrate. It’s a good time.”
The Yellow Jackets came out early with an aggressive offensive game plan. Kevin Reyes broke the scoreboard open with 37:50 in the first half to give Oxford an early 1-0 advantage over the Golden Eagles
Oxford scored back-to-back times midway through the first half. Aldo Gutierrez found the back of the net with 26:34 in the half. Koontz followed Gutierrez with his first goal of the night with 23:35 in the half.
These three goals gave Oxford a 3-0 lead as the teams headed to halftime. Out of the break, Jacksonville was the first to strike. Trevor Thompson got the Golden Eagles on the board with 37:03 remaining.
Both teams’ defenses stood their ground until Oxford formulated a run with less than 20 minutes left in the game. Jose Alverez scored a goal with 19:59 remaining. Koontz then scored his second goal of the game with 6:21 left to play.
“Tristan plays hard from start to finish,” Oxford coach Haili Clark said. “He runs, he hustles, he leads a lot. You can tell when he’s not out there that there’s a big difference without him. Just his presence on the field speaks volumes for whatever I’d have to say for it.”
Scoring by both squads was capped off with a Nhan Nguyen goal for Oxford with 3:23 in the second half. Jacksonville continued to push the offensive, but the stingy Yellow Jackets defense kept them from scoring another goal as time dwindled down.
“It was good. It was a good fight,” Clark said of the game. “They put up a good fight, played hard, played their game.”