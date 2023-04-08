 Skip to main content
Boys prep soccer: Donoho takes Isaac Crook title: 'It feels good'

OXFORD — Donoho held off a late-game push from Oxford to secure a 2-1 win and the Isaac Crook Invitational championship.

This tournament acted in place of the Calhoun County boys soccer tournament, with there not being enough boys’ teams across the county to field an official tournament.