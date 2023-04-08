Boys prep soccer: Donoho takes Isaac Crook title: 'It feels good'

OXFORD — Donoho held off a late-game push from Oxford to secure a 2-1 win and the Isaac Crook Invitational championship.
This tournament acted in place of the Calhoun County boys soccer tournament, with there not being enough boys’ teams across the county to field an official tournament.
The tournament honored Crook, who was a former player at Weaver and died in December 2020.
“With a lot of teams dropping out throughout the year, it’s good to be able to play in the tournament and play these guys you played last year and give them back-to-back wins,” Donoho’s Sam Johnson said. “It feels good.”
Donoho won the tournament last year with a 3-1 win over Oxford. The Yellow Jackets won the three previous years.
Donoho’s Sam Johnson and Bruce Downey scored the Falcons’ pair of goals, with Johnson scoring in the 32nd minute and Downey in the 71st.
“These guys have looked forward to this game forever,” Donoho coach Tim Melton said. “Our guys are just scrappy and find a way to put it in the goal. It may not be the prettiest goal, but it gets in the back of the net.”
Donoho goalkeeper Richard Goad went one-on-one with Oxford’s Tristen Koontz, keeping his shot from crossing the line to score with 21 minutes left in the second half.
“I’m just doing what I always do,” Goad said. “I’m always listening to my teammates and I learn from them.”
Koontz went on to score for Oxford with three minutes remaining in regulation, with the rest of the Yellow Jackets following suit as the team combined for a strong attempt at a rally.
“I realized it’s the finals, I had to give it my all even though I was cramping pretty bad,” Koontz said. “I have a pretty bad ankle right now as well, but you know, a push through it. God gave me the strength and the wisdom to just go through it all.”
Oxford’s late-game push was fueled in part by Koontz’s goal, with the rest of the team creating pressure on the Falcons’ defense from as far back as midfield.
“They just kept fighting. They just didn't want to lose and they just put everything they had out there,” Oxford coach Haili Clark said. “Shots just didn't fall their way, and we just fell unlucky. But, Tristan went out there and just took over and did what he had to do.”
Donoho now sits at 8-2-1, with Melton saying that the win over Oxford sets the Falcons up for success moving deeper into area play.
“It’s great momentum right now,” Melton said. “we're going into three area games next week, we’ve got some strong ones. We’re playing Collinsville, one of the best teams in the state, so it gives us a lot of momentum.”