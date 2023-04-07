Boys prep soccer: Donoho pushes into Isaac Crook Invitational finals

OXFORD — A change in formation in the second half pushed Donoho past Jacksonville to secure a 3-1 win and put the Falcons into the championship round of the Isaac Crook Invitational.
“We played 4-4-2 and really started to own the possession game,” Donoho coach Tim Melton said. “When we had a chance to attack, we attacked and we really changed our strategy.”
After Jacksonville’s Elijah Stinson connected with the back of the net from over 30 yards out in the seventh minute, Donoho’s Trey Alexander tied it up with a deep shot of his own eight minutes later.
Donoho went on two shutout Jacksonville in the second half, with a goal from Bruce Downey in the 46th minute and another from Drew Williamson in the 59th minute and the Falcons’ pressure on defense giving the Golden Eagles less and less opportunities.
“It was a hard fought game, we let up a couple of mistakes and they capitalized, which any good team is going to capitalize on a mistake that we make,” Jacksonville coach Chris Terrell said.
Williamson said that the shift in midfield possession from the team gave the Falcons more opportunities to attack the goal.
“First half, we had a lot of boom ball, a lot of straight up, kick it over the top,” Williamson said. “Second half, we possessed a lot more in the midfield and I think that’s the key to our offense and key to our buildup. That’s why we put up two goals.”
Donoho will face Oxford in the finals on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Choccolocco Park.
“Jacksonville’s not in our area, but we love to play against them because it’s always a battle and the guys all play club soccer together,” Melton said. “It’s fun to play against them and even though it was 3-1, it felt a lot tighter than that. A lot of pressure on both teams in this game, so we feel good to go to the championship (match).”