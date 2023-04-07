 Skip to main content
Boys prep soccer: Donoho pushes into Isaac Crook Invitational finals

Donoho soccer

Donoho beat Jacksonville to reach the Isaac Crook Invitational finals.

 Star Photo

OXFORD — A change in formation in the second half pushed Donoho past Jacksonville to secure a 3-1 win and put the Falcons into the championship round of the Isaac Crook Invitational.

“We played 4-4-2 and really started to own the possession game,” Donoho coach Tim Melton said. “When we had a chance to attack, we attacked and we really changed our strategy.”