Boys prep roundup: Weaver's Brown hits 1,000th point, Pleasant Valley wins again

Weaver’s Tristan Brown entered Thursday’s game at home against Ohatchee with 994 career points, six shy of the career milestone of 1,000 points. Brown didn’t waste any time getting to the magic number.
He tossed in a 3-point field goal in the first quarter then scored 12 points in the second period to easily surpass 1,000 for his career. His total now is 1,009.
Two other Bearcats joined Brown in double figures. Jeffrey Miles connected on five field goals and was 3 of 4 at the free throw line for 13 points. Armane’ Burton finished with 11 points, seven in the fourth quarter when Weaver held off a late charge by Ohatchee.
The Indians trailed 40-28 after three quarters. In the fourth, they outscored Weaver 19-9 as they netted four 3-point baskets — two by Jake Roberson and one each from Jesse Baswell and Alston Carroll. Roberson scored 15 points. Kelbe Crook followed with eight points for the Indians and Carroll finished with seven points.
Pleasant Valley 64, Wellborn 42: The Pleasant Valley Raiders extended their winning streak to three games Thursday at Wellborn with a victory over the Panthers.
The Raiders improved to 6-9 and will face the Ohatchee boys Friday night at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The game will be the third of three on the opening day of play in the annual Calhoun County basketball tournament. It is scheduled to tip at 7:30 p.m. but could start sooner if earlier games move along quickly.
In Thursday’s win, three Raiders scored in double figures and two others were close. Guard Jaden Sparks tallied 14 points. Center Kolby Battles had 12 points with eight coming in the second quarter as Pleasant Valley stretched its 12-8 first-quarter advantage to 26-14 at halftime.
Guard Jesse Gannaway finished with 11 points. He and Jayden Veazey each scored seven points in the third quarter as Pleasant Valley outscored Wellborn 30-11.
Jackson Long paced the Panthers with 15 points. Long connected on three 3-point baskets in the fourth quarter. Avery Odom added 10 points for Wellborn.
Other top performers for Pleasant Valley:
—Hunter Sparks, eight points
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.