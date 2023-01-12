 Skip to main content
Boys prep roundup: Weaver's Brown hits 1,000th point, Pleasant Valley wins again

Basketball teaser
File photo

Weaver’s Tristan Brown entered Thursday’s game at home against Ohatchee with 994 career points, six shy of the career milestone of 1,000 points. Brown didn’t waste any time getting to the magic number.

He tossed in a 3-point field goal in the first quarter then scored 12 points in the second period to easily surpass 1,000 for his career. His total now is 1,009.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.