Boys prep basketball: With another area crown in hand, Oxford is on a mission

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
OXFORD — As it turns out, Friday’s basketball game at the Oxford Sports Arena was a lot more than the Class 6A, Area 13 boys tournament championship contest.
The Oxford boys are on a mission again, just like they were a little less than a month ago when they won the Calhoun County basketball tournament for what seemed like the 50th straight time. Yes, it was actually the fifth straight boys championship for the Yellow Jackets, but it sure seems like it’s been a very long time since any school other than Oxford left Pete Mathews Coliseum with the championship trophy.
Friday’s game was about another Oxford basketball streak, more correctly the start of several streaks. After the Yellow Jackets had beaten Gadsden City’s Titans into submission 71-54, sophomore forward Jayden Lewis, his team’s lone "big" took a minute or two to explain the nuances of stealing rebounds away from much bigger opponents.
1 of 33
Oxford's Jayden Lewis goes for the opening tip against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Photos: Oxford wins Class 6A, Area 13 boys championship
Oxford defeated Gadsden City 71-54 in the 6A, Area 13 Championship game on Friday.
1 of 33
Oxford's Jayden Lewis goes for the opening tip against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's point guard Jaylen Alexander drives upcourt against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's point guard Jaylen Alexander drives upcourt against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's TJ Allen drives the lane against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Jordan Kelley drives the baseline against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Jordan Kelley drives the baseline against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Jayden Lewis drives to the hoop against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Jayden Lewis drives to the hoop against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Jayden Lewis drives to the hoop against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Jayden Lewis drives to the hoop against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's bench cslebrates a big moment against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's bench cslebrates a big moment against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's bench cslebrates a big moment against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's bench cslebrates a big moment against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's bench cslebrates a big moment against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Jayden Lewis drives the lane against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's point guard Jaylen Alexander drives upcourt against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's point guard Jaylen Alexander drives upcourt against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford cheerleaders perform between quarters against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford cheerleaders perform between quarters against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford fnas celebrate a 3-pointer against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Jayden Lewis makes a power move in the lane against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Jayden Lewis makes a power move in the lane against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Jayden Lewis makes a power move in the lane against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford head coachJoel Vanmeterinstructs his players against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford head coachJoel Vanmeterinstructs his players against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Jayden Lewis looks for an open teammate against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's point guard Jaylen Alexander drives upcourt against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's point guard Jaylen Alexander drives upcourt against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Jayden Lewis dunks against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
If the mission was supposed to be a secret Lewis let the cat out of the bag just as he was finishing up a conversation about the importance of winning the Area 13 title and playing at home again Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a sub-regional game.
“We knew that we had to win this championship, just like county, we were winning back-to-back-to-back, we knew we had to win this one to continue the steak,” Lewis said.
The streak of area tournament championships had been six, and now it’s seven. That’s thanks in large part to the 19 points Lewis scored and the unnumbered rebounds he snatched away from enemy backboards himself or tipped out of the danger zone to a friendly jersey.
“If I can’t get it, just garb it, I tip it out to my teammates,” Lewis said.
Learning the fine art of tipping rebounds may be easier said than done.
“We do this thing called 3-on-3 rebounding. It’s violent. We’re punching each other, going over the back, fouling — all types of stuff like that,” Lewis said. “I think that’s what prepares us for getting rebounds.”
Lewis, who scored 10 of his 19 points in the first quarter when the Yellow Jackets took a 23-8 lead, had plenty of help in putting away Gadsden City. Junior sharpshooter T.J. Allen joined Lewis with two 3-point field goals in the first and added a 2-for-2 trip to the foul line for eight first-quarter points. Allen finished with three treys and 13 points.
Freshman point guard Jaylen Alexander had five points at halftime then scored another 14 points in the second half when the Titans briefly threatened to rally. Junior Caleb Sanders totaled 10 points, seven in the second half. Alexander, Allen and Lewis each made the six-member all-tournament team.
Oxford (14-14) returns to the Sports Arena on Tuesday for a sub-regional game against the loser of Saturday evening’s 6A, Area 10 title game featuring Shades Valley at Mountain Brook. In Tuesday’s game, Lewis and his teammates will try to extend a streak of six straight sub-regional game wins and six straight appearances in the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Van Meter couldn’t overstate the importance of winning the area championship and playing at home in the sub-regional game. He estimated “somewhere between 75 and 85 percent of the time the home team wins the crossover game.” For Van Meter, the key to winning games is guarding people.
“It all skims off our defense,” he said. “I thought we were great defensively early. … I thought T.J. and Cristian (Gibson) got a little fatigued and I left them in too long. I didn’t sub and that’s on me. That’s my fault. Then, I thought we let up defensively but I also thought that late we played really well defensively.”
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.