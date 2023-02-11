 Skip to main content
Boys prep basketball: With another area crown in hand, Oxford is on a mission

Oxford's bench cslebrates a big moment against Gadsden City in the 6A, Area 13 Championship.

OXFORD — As it turns out, Friday’s basketball game at the Oxford Sports Arena was a lot more than the Class 6A, Area 13 boys tournament championship contest.

The Oxford boys are on a mission again, just like they were a little less than a month ago when they won the Calhoun County basketball tournament for what seemed like the 50th straight time. Yes, it was actually the fifth straight boys championship for the Yellow Jackets, but it sure seems like it’s been a very long time since any school other than Oxford left Pete Mathews Coliseum with the championship trophy.

Oxford defeated Gadsden City 71-54 in the 6A, Area 13 Championship game on Friday. 

