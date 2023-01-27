Boys prep basketball: White Plains may be peaking at the right time

WHITE PLAINS — It has taken a while, but there are signs the White Plains boys are peaking at the right time as area basketball tournaments approach in early February.
Thursday’s 65-36 victory over Class 4A, Area 10 opponent Cleburne County gave the Wildcats six wins in their last seven contests. The only setback in that run was a 66-63 loss to Alexandria in the quarterfinal round of the annual Calhoun County basketball tournament.
White Plains was 7-10 after suffering consecutive losses at a late-December tournament in Freeport, Fla. Now, the Wildcats are 13-12.
“The first part of the season we were individuals offensively and defensively,” White Plains head coach Chris Randall said after Thursday’s win. “The schedule is as hard a schedule as I’ve ever put together. It took some bruises and some black eyes and some scars to bond us together, I think.
"I thought the other night (Tuesday) against Cherokee County the first four minutes of the game and tonight the first four minutes of the third quarter was about as good as you could play offensively — sharing the ball, execution was great, playing for each other. The beginning of the year there wasn’t that joy when a teammate made a play and now it’s just infectious.”
Randall points to the loss that dropped the Wildcats to 7-10 at the turning point of the season. They fell to Whitewater High School of Fayette County, Ga., 51-49 on Dec. 28. Randall said his team trailed 27-5 early in the second quarter, took the lead with 30 seconds to play and lost on a play that could have been called either a block or a charge but didn’t go White Plains’ way.
“We lost and it’s still my favorite game of the year so far because it showed me and showed our team what we can do when no one cares who gets the credit,” Randall said.
Against Cleburne County, the Wildcats led 33-28 at halftime then outscored the Tigers 20-3 in the third quarter and 12-5 in the fourth. There was plenty of credit to be shared.
Dylan Barksdale had five third-quarter points to lead the way, including a 3-point basket. Paul Laube had two close-range buckets in the third for four points. Luke Bussey, Collin Spivey and Daniel Williams each connected on a 3-point shot and center Carter Johnson scored a basket for two points.
Overall, Johnson was the lone Wildcat to reach double-digit points. Johnson’s 11 points included four field goals and a 3-for-3 game at the foul line. Bussey and point guard Z.J. Rosario each scored nine points. Laube finished with eight points. Reserve Daye Diallo tallied seven points. Dylan Barksdale and Josh Wheeler contributed five points apiece. Spivey, Williams and Cam Almon each scored three points and Coleman Ray added two points.
Jacob Cavender of Cleburne County topped all scorers with 17 points, including three 3-point baskets. Grey Freeman scored 11 points. Guard Nate Adams ended with six points. Jake Littleton scored two points for the Tigers.
