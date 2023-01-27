 Skip to main content
Boys prep basketball: White Plains may be peaking at the right time

Alexandria-White Plains boys-bc02.jpg

Daniel Bussey led White Plains with 21 points against Alexandria in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

WHITE PLAINS — It has taken a while, but there are signs the White Plains boys are peaking at the right time as area basketball tournaments approach in early February.

Thursday’s 65-36 victory over Class 4A, Area 10 opponent Cleburne County gave the Wildcats six wins in their last seven contests. The only setback in that run was a 66-63 loss to Alexandria in the quarterfinal round of the annual Calhoun County basketball tournament.

