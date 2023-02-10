 Skip to main content
Boys prep basketball: White Plains edges Cherokee County in area semifinal

File photo

There wasn’t a lot of scoring in Thursday’s late Class 4A, Area 10 boys semifinal game at Jacksonville, but White Plains managed just enough points to edge past Cherokee County 49-46 and into Saturday’s championship game against Jacksonville.

The Warriors were eliminated from the postseason. In a game where the little things mattered a lot, the Wildcats (16-13) were 7-for-11 at the free throw line while Cherokee County went 10-for-21 as a team.

