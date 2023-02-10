Boys prep basketball: White Plains edges Cherokee County in area semifinal

There wasn’t a lot of scoring in Thursday’s late Class 4A, Area 10 boys semifinal game at Jacksonville, but White Plains managed just enough points to edge past Cherokee County 49-46 and into Saturday’s championship game against Jacksonville.
The Warriors were eliminated from the postseason. In a game where the little things mattered a lot, the Wildcats (16-13) were 7-for-11 at the free throw line while Cherokee County went 10-for-21 as a team.
The teams had split their area series, each winning at home. The Warriors won by five points in mid December. White Plains won by three two weeks ago. The Wildcats didn’t make things easy for themselves to start the neutral-site game. White Plains trailed 17-10 after one quarter. The Wildcats got five points back in the second quarter. Point guard Z.J. Rosario tallied six of his game-high 17 points in the second as White Plains outscored Cherokee County 13-8.
White Plains led 39-38 after three periods. Rosario and Luke Bussey each had a trey and a 2-point basket in the third. In the fourth, Carter Johnson had back-to-back baskets with just under four minutes to play for a 44-42 lead. White Plains coach Chris Randall said the Wildcats never trailed again. Rosario and Josh Wheeler each went 2-for-3 at the line in the fourth. Wheeler added a basket for four points in the fourth. With the game on the line, the Warriors were 5-for-12 at the charity stripe in the fourth.
Wheeler finished with 11 points and was 3-for-4 at the line. Johnson totaled eight points. Bussey had five points and Dylan Barksdale scored four points.
