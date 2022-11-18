Boys prep basketball: Weaver, Jacksonville, JCA pull off victories

With the score deadlocked at halftime, Weaver held visiting Ashville to one point in the third quarter and eventually downed the Bulldogs 55-44.
Each team had 29 points at the break. The Bearcats got four points from Dawson Brooks, three from Tristan Brown and two from Zack Garner in the third to outscore Ashville 9-1. Brown led Weaver with 23 points. He netted two 3-point baskets and was 9 of 11 at the free throw line.
Weaver (2-1) plays at White Plains on Friday.
Other leading performers for Weaver:
—Armane’ Burton, 15 points all in the first half
—Jackson Williams, five points
Jacksonville 91, Talladega 59: Playing at home for the first time Thursday, the Jacksonville boys put together quarters of 28, 26 and 25 points to start the game and blitzed visiting Talladega.
The fourth quarter was played with a running clock. John Broom was 4 of 5 from outside the 3-point arc and finished with 23 points. Broom also had seven rebounds, eight assists and two blocks. Jacksonville (1-2) plays Plainview in Rainsville on Tuesday.
Other leading performers for Jacksonville:
—Devin Barksdale, 17 points, 4 of 4 3-pointers, four assists, two steals, three rebounds
—Caden Johnson, 16 points, nine rebounds
—Cam Johnson, 15 points, three rebounds, two blocks
—Jaliek Long, eight points, three assists, two rebounds
—Dee Prothro, six points, one block
—Ethan Duke, three points, five rebounds
Jacksonville Christian 66, Alabama School for the Deaf 44: Ethan Fair and Cam Moses each scored in double figures to lead Jacksonville Christian to a win over Alabama School for the Deaf on Thursday in Talladega.
Fair scored 21 points and made five steals. Moses contributed 13 points, four steals and three rebounds as the Thunder opened the season with a win.
JCA plays again Friday at Valley Head.
Other leading performers for Jacksonville Christian:
—Cooper Bates, nine points, eight rebounds
—Braxton Brown, seven points, five rebounds, three steals, two assists
—Jordan Garner, five points, four rebounds
—Tyler Doggrell, four points, four assists, three rebounds, two steals
—Noah Lee, three points, three rebounds, two assists
—Emmanuel Kidd, two points, eight rebounds, two assists
—Elijah Martin, two points
—Asher McNeal, two steals
