Boys prep basketball: Weaver, Jacksonville, JCA pull off victories

With the score deadlocked at halftime, Weaver held visiting Ashville to one point in the third quarter and eventually downed the Bulldogs 55-44.

Each team had 29 points at the break. The Bearcats got four points from Dawson Brooks, three from Tristan Brown and two from Zack Garner in the third to outscore Ashville 9-1. Brown led Weaver with 23 points. He netted two 3-point baskets and was 9 of 11 at the free throw line.

