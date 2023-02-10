Boys prep basketball: Spring Garden wins area title as 'our bench played great'

Playing at home in a 47-31 win over Cedar Bluff for the Class 1A, Area 12 title game, Spring Garden survived a first-half whistle fest by playing patiently in the third quarter to protect multiple players with two or more fouls.
Head coach Levi Hatcher said the tactic was successful because “our bench played great.”
The Tigers led 15-12 after one quarter. Spring Garden trailed most of the second quarter before two late 3-point baskets from Noah Barber earned the Panthers a 22-19 halftime lead. With Cole Bailey leading the defense, Spring Garden outscored Cedar Bluff 6-2 in the third quarter.
In the fourth, Hatcher turned his offense over to Jacob Welsh. Welsh had 12 of his team’s 19 fourth-quarter points. He finished with a team-high 15 points and was 7-for-9 at the free throw line. Jon Marq Rogers and John Welsh each tallied nine points for the Panthers. Barber ended with six points and Bailey scored five points.
Spring Garden will host the runner-up from Area 15 on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in sub-regional play. The Area 15 title game between Skyline and Oakwood Adventist Academy will be played Saturday. As Area 12 runner-up, Cedar Bluff will travel to play the Area 15 champion.
