Boys prep basketball: Spring Garden wins area title as 'our bench played great'

Basketball teaser
File photo

Playing at home in a 47-31 win over Cedar Bluff for the Class 1A, Area 12 title game, Spring Garden survived a first-half whistle fest by playing patiently in the third quarter to protect multiple players with two or more fouls.

Head coach Levi Hatcher said the tactic was successful because “our bench played great.”

