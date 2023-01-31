Boys prep basketball: Slow start dooms Anniston in home loss

ANNISTON — Despite a late-game push from Anniston senior Javon Croft, the Bulldogs fell to the Guntersville Wildcats 66-57 at home Tuesday night.
Guntersville scored the first 11 points of the game and shut down the Bulldogs in the first quarter, outsourcing them 18-2. Anniston’s lone points came from a layup halfway through the quarter.
Guntersville entered as the No. 5 team in the state in Class 5A, while Anniston is No. 6 in 4A.
“They came out hot,” Anniston coach Torry Brown said. “I don’t know how many 3s they hit in the first quarter, but they shot it well all night long. We dug ourselves a hole and it’s really hard to come back against a really good team like that.”
The Wildcats hit 30 points worth of 3-pointers in the contest, with a trio of treys in the first quarter giving Guntersville a huge boost.
Guntersville junior Brody Perry shot a team high five 3-pointers in the contest, finishing with 15 points.
After brushing off a lackluster first quarter, Anniston went on to score nine straight points to open the second quarter and outscored the Wildcats 15-6 in the second quarter.
Despite both teams closing out the game with a combined 71 points, Guntersville only outscored Anniston by one point in the second half.
Even with the stalemate, Croft erupted in the second half.
The senior earned 18 of his 19 total points in the second half of the contest and 10 of his points coming in the final quarter.
“Javen’s been doing that all year,” Brown said. “He’s an undersized big guy, but he’s as athletic as they come. He’s got an outstanding motor and he’s relentless.”
Added Croft: “I wanted to come up with a W, but sometimes it doesn’t go as planned; this is a good lesson. I think this is the hardest competition I’ve ever face and it’s going to prepare us for (the area tournament).”
Anniston junior Delroy Francis finished the night with 10 points, the only other player on the roster to finish with double-digits.
Junior Jackson Porch led the Wildcats with 16 points in the contest, while senior Brandon Fussell contributed 14 of his own.
“We just want to get better,” Brown said. “Hopefully, we can make a run in the playoffs, but that’s the goal, to get better each day.”