Boys prep basketball: Slow start dooms Anniston in home loss

By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

ANNISTON — Despite a late-game push from Anniston senior Javon Croft, the Bulldogs fell to the Guntersville Wildcats 66-57 at home Tuesday night.

Guntersville scored the first 11 points of the game and shut down the Bulldogs in the first quarter, outsourcing them 18-2. Anniston’s lone points came from a layup halfway through the quarter.