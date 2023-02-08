 Skip to main content
Boys prep basketball: Saks rallies from 11-point halftime deficit

Piedmont-Wellborn boys-bc20.jpg

Wellborn 's Jackson Long and Piedmont's Alex Odam go for a loose ball on Tuesday night.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

PIEDMONT — The Class 3A, Area 11 tournament action in Piedmont on Tuesday saved its most exciting game for last.

The Saks boys overcame an 11-point halftime deficit and edged past Weaver 52-48. The fourth quarter alone produced two ties and six lead changes.

Piedmont will play host in the area championship game against Saks who eliminated Weaver. The championship game is slated for Thursday at 7 p.m.

