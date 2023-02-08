Boys prep basketball: Saks rallies from 11-point halftime deficit

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
PIEDMONT — The Class 3A, Area 11 tournament action in Piedmont on Tuesday saved its most exciting game for last.
The Saks boys overcame an 11-point halftime deficit and edged past Weaver 52-48. The fourth quarter alone produced two ties and six lead changes.
After sitting out much of the first half with two quick fouls, junior guard Anthony Bothwell tallied 19 of his game-best 21 points in the second half to lead the Wildcats to Thursday’s championship game against Piedmont. Jakari Streeter, who had two points in the first half, added seven points in the third period and finished with nine points for the game. Dee Elston, scoreless in the first half, tossed in seven points in the second half.
“He came in and he was rested, and he was able to get going a little bit,” Saks head coach Jonathan Miller said of Bothwell’s second-half performance. “I think the other guys fed off that so Dee and Streeter, who’d been struggling a little bit in the first half, that got them going and they fed off of Anthony. It’s a credit to Anthony. He got us going and those other guys made some big shots, too.”
Two inside baskets by Elston, the second a layup with 2:01 to play, overcame a three-point deficit and put the Wildcats up 46-45. Twenty seconds later, Weaver’s Tristan Brown scored on a driving basket, was fouled and added the and-one free throw to earn the Bearcats their final lead at 48-46.
Saks (10-11) scored its last six points at the free throw line. Bothwell made two with 51.1 seconds to play, knotting the score at 48-48. Twelve seconds later, Bothwell converted both ends of one-and-one for a 50-48 lead.
Piedmont ended Wellborn's season on Tuesday night 80-44 in the 3A, Area 11 tourney. Piedmont will play host in the area championship game against Saks who eliminated Weaver. The championship game is slated for Thursday at 7 p.m.
1 of 27
Wellborn fans start at a young age.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont cheerleaders perform during pregame at home against Wellborn Tuesday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont head coach Jonathan Odam is all smiles during player introductions at home against Wellborn on Tuesday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's Ishmael Bethel sets to shoot 3-pointer at home against Wellborn on Tuesday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's Alex Odam idrives upcourt looking for open teammates at home against Wellborn on Tuesday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's Alex Odam idrives upcourt looking for open teammates at home against Wellborn on Tuesday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's Alex Odam idrives upcourt looking for open teammates at home against Wellborn on Tuesday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's Alex Odam idrives upcourt looking for open teammates at home against Wellborn on Tuesday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's Ishmael Bethelat steals the ball from Wellborn's Ollie Boot on Tuesday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's Rollie Pinto drives to the basket at home against Wellborn on Tuesday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Wellborn's Ollie Boot denis a steal attempt by Piedmont's Alex Odam Wellborn Tuesday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Wellborn's Ollie Boot denis a steal attempt by Piedmont's Alex Odam Wellborn Tuesday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Wellborn's Ethan Tidwell takes a shot to the noggin by Pidemont's shmael Bethel on Tuesday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's Aelx Odam drives past Wellborn's Ollie Boot at home on Tuesday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's Rollie Pinto looks for an open teammate at home against Wellborn Tuesday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Wellborn head coach Justin Amberson reacts to call at Piedmont on Tuesday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont head coach Jonathan Odam is less than pleased with a a play at home against Wellborn on Tuesday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Wellborn 's Jackson Long and Piedmont's Alex Odam go for a loose ball on Tuesday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Wellborn cheerleaders perform at halftime Tuesday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Wellborn's Ollie Boot tries to get around Piedmon'ts Ishmael Bethel on Tuesday night
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmon'ts Coleman Wilson heads upcourt at home against Wellborn on Tuesday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's Rollie Pinto smiles after being fouled shooting a 3-pointer at home against Wellborn on Tuesday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont bench is all smiles at home against Wellborn on Tuesday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont coach Jonathan Odam keeps an eye on the action at home against Wellborn on Tuesday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont coach Jonathan Odam keeps an eye on the action at home against Wellborn on Tuesday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Pidemont's Ishmael Bethel has a laugh with teammates at home against Wellborn Tuesday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
at home against Wellborn on Tuesday night.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
With 10.6 seconds on the clock, junior Christian Smith gave the Wildcats a two-possession lead at 52-48 when he connected on both ends of one-and-one. Miller called Smith an “improved” free throw shooter.
“He’s fixed his stroke a little bit over the course of the season,” Miller said. “He made two huge ones right there.”
Weaver led 12-5 after one quarter and only a late 3-point field goal by Smith kept it from being worse. The Wildcats trailed 22-11 when Miller called a time out with 2:38 still to play in the second period. Weaver’s KeShawn Allen grabbed an offensive rebound and scored 18 seconds before halftime and the Bearcats led 24-13 at intermission.
Miller said his Wildcats “were playing not to lose” in the first half.
“I just felt like we didn’t do anything in a confident manner. Whether it was shooting, passing, dribbling — it didn’t matter. We didn’t do anything in a confident manner,” Miller said.
Smith joined Bothwell with double-digit points for Saks with 13 markers. Allen led Weaver with 19 points. Brown ended with 17 points. Dawson Brooks scored eight points for the Bearcats.
Piedmont 80, Wellborn 44: Everything favored Piedmont in Tuesday’s Class 3A, Area 11 boys tournament game with Wellborn.
As regular-season Area 11 champions, the Bulldogs were playing on their home court in front of their home crowd and home student section. Piedmont’s 6-0 Area 11 record included two wins over the Panthers. The Bulldogs (22-5) also had the game’s only bona fide Division I basketball signee as their point guard.
Although their coach felt they started a little flat, the Bulldogs delivered a workmanlike 80-44 win to advance to Thursday’s Area 11 tournament championship game. Sophomore Ishmael Bethel led the way with 10 points in the first quarter and nine in the second on his way to a game-high 24 points overall.
“We didn’t have any energy early,” Piedmont head coach JoJo Odam said. “I think the second Ish dunk kind of got us rolling. We started playing a lot harder after that. … Now is the time you need to start playing good so we were looking for everybody to be clicking. We got it going there, slow start but we got it going.”
Senior point guard Alex Odam, who will continue his basketball playing days for Ray Harper’s Jacksonville State Gamecocks in the fall, scored eight points in each of the first two quarters and ended with 18 points on nine 2-point field goals.
Freshman guard Rollie Pinto totaled 17 points. Pinto had 11 points in the third quarter when he netted two 3-point baskets and was 5-for-5 at the free throw line. Cole Wilson also had a big third quarter with a pair of treys for six points.
Senior Ethan Tidwell paced the Panthers (1-21) with 13 points. Sophomore Ollie Boot contributed eight points. Junior Jackson Long scored his seven points in the first half. Junior C.J. Hubbard tallied six points.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.