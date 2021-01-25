Boys prep basketball roundup: JCA’s Miller moves another step closer to 1,000th win

Jacksonville Christian boys basketball coach Tommy Miller moved within one victory of 1,000 wins combined in his years as a varsity head basketball coach — first at Pleasant Valley where he coached girls teams for six seasons and the boys for one and then at Jacksonville Christian where he has coached boys and girls at one time or another since the 1988-89 school year.
The Thunder will host Valley Head on Thursday night.
Victory No. 999 came at home Monday with a 59-39 win over Class 1A, Area 10 rival Donoho. JCA improved to 13-6 overall and 5-3 in Area 10 games. The Thunder led 19-8 after one quarter and 3616 at halftime.
Landon Wills recorded a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds to set the pace for the Thunder. He also had four assists and three steals. Point guard Tanner Wilson had 19 points and four assists. Tavian Alexander contributed eight points and 12 rebounds for JCA.
Sean Keel scored 11 points for Donoho.
Alexandria 64, Jacksonville 61: Alexandria shot 52 percent from the floor overall and 35 percent from outside the 3-point arc and defeated visiting Jacksonville on Monday. The Valley Cubs led 33-26 at halftime and made that lead stand up despite being outscored 18-14 in the third quarter. Alexandria was 7 of 20 on 3-point attempts, led by D’Anthony Walton who was 5 of 8.
Landan Williams scored 26 points on 10-for-14 shooting from around the basket and six free throws. Williams pulled down 11 rebounds. Walton scored 24 points and led in rebounds with 12 boards. Collins Taylor had two treys and eight points for the Cubs and added three assists.
John Broom led four players in double figures for the Golden Eagles with 23 points. He added six rebounds and three steals. Caden Johnson had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Omaroin Adams contributed 13 points, seven assists and four steals. Q Long tallied 11 points and claimed two rebounds for the Eagles.
Oxford 51, Springville 43: The Yellow Jackets (21-2) won their 17th straight game Tuesday night over the Springville Tigers.
The win also clinched the Class 6A, Area 13 championship. Oxford is 5-0 in Area 13 with Pell City left to play Friday.
After a 23-20 lead at the end of the first half, Oxford pulled out to 45-34 lead with three minutes to go in the game. The Tigers scored seven quick points to cut the lead to 45-41, before Roc Taylor scored four points to help the Yellow Jackets pull away.
Rylan Houck scored 23 points and had 5 rebounds for Oxford.
“Rylan played a solid game for us and is playing real well right now. It was just great to get a win this time of year as all games are tough,” Oxford coach Joel van Meter said.
Roc Taylor had 10 points and seven rebounds, while Justin Moore added 10 points and five rebounds.
For Springville, Cason Kersh had 14 points.