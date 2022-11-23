 Skip to main content
Boys prep basketball roundup: JCA, Faith, Donoho pick up wins

High school basketball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Cam Moses and Ethan Fair led Jacksonville Christian to a 53-40 road win over Gaston on Tuesday. Moses scored 17 points and added four rebounds and one assist to his stat line. Fair contributed 15 points, five boards, four assists and one steal to the win. JCA (2-1) plays again Tuesday at Wellborn.

Other leading performers for Jacksonville Christian:

