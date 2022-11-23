Boys prep basketball roundup: JCA, Faith, Donoho pick up wins

Cam Moses and Ethan Fair led Jacksonville Christian to a 53-40 road win over Gaston on Tuesday. Moses scored 17 points and added four rebounds and one assist to his stat line. Fair contributed 15 points, five boards, four assists and one steal to the win. JCA (2-1) plays again Tuesday at Wellborn.
Other leading performers for Jacksonville Christian:
—Jordan Garner, eight points, five rebounds
—Tyler Doggrell, six points, nine rebounds, six steals, four assists
—Cooper Bates, five points, three rebounds
Plainview 53, Jacksonville 50: At Rainsville on Tuesday, Plainview outscored the Golden Eagles 18-9 in the second quarter for a 30-20 halftime lead. After each team scored 16 points in the third quarter, the Eagles outscored the Bears 14-7 in the fourth but their rally fell short.
Caden Johnson, Devin Barksdale and John Broom led Jacksonville in scoring. Johnson had 17 points and grabbed four rebounds. Barksdale contributed 14 points and two assists. Broom scored 12 points, pulled down six rebounds and handed out four assists. Jacksonville opens area action Tuesday with a home game against White Plain.
Faith Christian 75, Glencoe 65: Thomas Curlee’s 32-point performance helped Faith Christian past the Yellow Jackets on the road Monday. Twelve 2-point field goals and eight free throws accounted for Curlee’s production.
Other leading performers for Faith Christian:
—Conner Richerzhagen, 10 points
—Yashua Arevalo, eight points
Donoho 84, Woodland 53: Drew Williamson scored 34 points to pace the Falcons. He nailed five 3-point baskets and was 3 of 4 at the free throw line. Christian Beam led the Bobcats with 32 points and was 8 of 9 at the line. Donoho hosts Winterboro in an area game on Dec. 1.
Other leading performers for Donoho:
—Jordan Cameron, 16 points, two treys
—Isaiah Smith, 12 points, three triples
Other leading performer for Woodland:
—Malakai Drummond, 11 points, three 3-point baskets
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.