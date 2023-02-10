Boys prep basketball: Pleasant Valey wins area, earns first home sub-regional game since 2001

Pleasant Valley’s boys followed up the girls team's win to make a clean sweep of the Class 2A, Area 9 championship games at Ranburne on Thursday.
Pleasant Valley head coach Brad Hood said the Raiders changed tactics, attempting just five 3-point shots in 58-42. They bolted to a 25-5 lead after one quarter by using their height advantage and driving the lane and were never seriously challenged.
Pleasant Valley will host Area 6 runner-up LaFayette in sub-regional action Tuesday. It will be the first home appearance in a sub-regional game for the Raiders since 2001 when they defeated Susan Moore to advance to the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Tournament MVP Kyle Smith scored nine of his team-best 17 points in the decisive first quarter. Jesse Gannaway’s 3-point basket in the first quarter was the lone trey the Raiders scored on the day. Gannaway finished with 13 points. Hunter Sparks had 12 points on five field goals and two free throws.
Sparks and Gannaway joined Smith on the all-tournament team. Kolby Battles contributed five points in the first quarter and totaled nine points overall.
Jax Stewart was the only Bulldog to reach double-digit points. Stewart’s 13 points included four field goals and a 5-for-6 effort at the free throw line. Bryce Cash, Trey Ertzberger and Isaac Walker had seven points apiece for the Bulldogs.
Ranburne will take on Area 6 tournament champion Lanett in Lanett on the road Tuesday. The Ranburne girls and Lanett girls will play at 5 p.m. The boys' game should start about 6:30 p.m.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.