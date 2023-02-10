 Skip to main content
Boys prep basketball: Pleasant Valey wins area, earns first home sub-regional game since 2001

Pleasant Valley boys

Pleasant Valley's boys teams after winning the Class 2A, Area 9 championship game.

 Juanita Williams, Special to The Star

Pleasant Valley’s boys followed up the girls team's win to make a clean sweep of the Class 2A, Area 9 championship games at Ranburne on Thursday.

Pleasant Valley head coach Brad Hood said the Raiders changed tactics, attempting just five 3-point shots in 58-42. They bolted to a 25-5 lead after one quarter by using their height advantage and driving the lane and were never seriously challenged.

