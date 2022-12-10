Boys prep basketball: Odam nearly produces triple-double in Piedmont win

Jacksonville State signee Alex Odam came within a rebound of a quadruple-double in a 71-65 win over Albertville on Friday night.
The Bulldogs led 38-32 at halftime then each team scored 17 points in the third quarter and 16 points in the fourth period. Odam, a senior point guard, finished with 31 points, 10 assists, 10 steals and nine rebounds for Piedmont. Odam netted all 16 of his team’s points in the fourth quarter.
Other top performers for Piedmont
—Rollie Pinto, 16 points, four 3-point baskets
—Ishmael Bethel, 11 points, three treys
—Cole Wilson, 11 points, three 3-pointers
Alexandria 63, Lincoln 55: Alexandria won its initial Class 5A, Area 12 game Friday despite trailing 7-0 in the first two minutes and 30-24 at halftime.
The Valley Cubs opened the third quarter with a 12-0 run and eventually outscored the visiting Bears 24-7 in the third. Alexandria then held off a late charge by Lincoln. Eight players scored for the Cubs led by senior Antonio Ross who had 15 points despite connecting on just one of his six free throws. Lincoln’s Camare Hampton led all scorers with 26 points.
Other top performers for Alexandria
—Kory Cargal, 12 points, 4 of 8 free throws
—T.K. Downier, 11 points, 5 of 6 free throws
—Drake Davis, eight points
—Jaylen Henderson, eight points
—Cleat Forrest, six points, 4 of 4 free throws
Other top performers for Lincoln
—Tripp Ward, seven points
Jacksonville 80, Cherokee County 49: Visiting Jacksonville trailed Cherokee County 16-11 after one quarter. The Golden Eagles then won each of the remaining three quarters by taking the second 26-6, the third 22-9 and the fourth 21-18.
Senior guard John Broom scored 28 points to lead Jacksonville. He was 6 of 6 at the free throw line, pulled down a game-high nine rebounds and blocked four shots. Jacksonville improved to 2-0 in Class 4A, Area 10 games.
Other top performers for Jacksonville
—Caden Johnson, 23 points, 5 of 5 free throws, four rebounds
—Cam Johnson, 18 points, eight rebounds, three steals
—Jaquan Ervin, six points, three rebounds
