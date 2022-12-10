 Skip to main content
Boys prep basketball: Odam nearly produces triple-double in Piedmont win

High school basketball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State signee Alex Odam came within a rebound of a quadruple-double in a 71-65 win over Albertville on Friday night.

The Bulldogs led 38-32 at halftime then each team scored 17 points in the third quarter and 16 points in the fourth period. Odam, a senior point guard, finished with 31 points, 10 assists, 10 steals and nine rebounds for Piedmont. Odam netted all 16 of his team’s points in the fourth quarter.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.