Boys prep basketball: Last-second layup sinks Alexandria in area final

ALEXANDRIA — As Tanner Robinson seemed to pay tribute to NBA legend LeBron James with a “chalk toss,” the Southside senior may have made himself a legend in his own right with a last-second layup that won Southside the Class 5A, Area 12 championship.
“I knew it was money when it came off the hand,” Robinson said afterward, still grinning ear to ear.
Second-seeded Southside’s 50-49 win over top-seeded Alexandria on Tuesday night gave Southside their fourth area championship in program history and first in 15 years, with their last title won in 2008.
“I knew we were going to get it done,” Robinson said. “That was going to happen. I was right there, saw it, grabbed it and all I had to do was make it. Thank God I did.”
Added Southside coach Donnie Henderson: “That’s a kid that has worked his tail off for six years and he doesn’t start and some nights he plays more than others. He’s been incredibly faithful to work his tail off and be a great teammate and wait on his moment.
"My gosh, what a moment.”
After a pair of missed free throws from Southside, a layup with less than thirty seconds left from Alexandria’s Drake Davis had the Valley Cubs crowd convinced that they were about to hoist an area championship.
Robinson clearly had other plans.
“We’ve got to get a shot, we’re not done,” Robinson said he thought during the final seconds. “Next play, we go and win a championship.”
Despite that being his only points of the night, it was the two points that mattered the most as Southside prepares to host a sub-regional game Tuesday. Alexandria will be on the road.
Robinson said that he had never made a bigger shot in his life.
“It was unreal,” he said.
While Robinson soaked in being the star, his supporting cast set it up for him to make their win an instant classic.
Southside’s Brenton Heath poured it on with 14 points, while Scotty Moses and Cayden McMichael each had nine of their own.
The team’s defense also created problems for Alexandria, as the Valley Cubs had 11 first-quarter turnovers that plagued them the rest of the game. They scored just two points in the first quarter.
“We were really good defensively,” Holderfield said.
Drake Davis and Evan Snow each led the Valley Cubs with nine points.
“I don’t know what it was, we got too nervous,” Alexandria coach Will Ginn said.
A 3-pointer from Jaylen Henderson tied it up 42-42 with 2:21 left to play, but a jumper from both teams and a corner 3 from Timothy Motes gave Southside a three-point lead with just over a minute left to play.
Corner three from Evan Snow with 27.5 seconds left made it 48-47, setting up the pair of layups from each team to close out the championship round.
“We’ve had a long year and there’s been some ups and downs,” Holderfield said. “Our record isn’t perfect, but these guys have been through some wars and they’ve stayed committed.”