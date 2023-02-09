 Skip to main content
Boys prep basketball: Last-second layup sinks Alexandria in area final

Alexandria-Southside bc22.jpg

Alexandria's Darke Davis tries to get past a Southside defender in the Class 5A, Area 12 Championship game.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

ALEXANDRIA — As Tanner Robinson seemed to pay tribute to NBA legend LeBron James with a “chalk toss,” the Southside senior may have made himself a legend in his own right with a last-second layup that won Southside the Class 5A, Area 12 championship.

“I knew it was money when it came off the hand,” Robinson said afterward, still grinning ear to ear.

Tanner Robinson

Southside's Tanner Robinson enjoys a chalk toss.