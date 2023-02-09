 Skip to main content
Boys prep basketball: Jacksonville puts hammer to Cleburne County

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Top-seeded Jacksonville outscored No. 4 Cleburne County by 34 in the third quarter in a 98-32 win in the Class 4A, Area 10 semifinals.

The Golden Eagles will advance to the area championship game at home Saturday at 7 p.m. They'll face third-seeded White Plains, which beat Cherokee County 49-46.