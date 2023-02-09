Boys prep basketball: Jacksonville puts hammer to Cleburne County

Top-seeded Jacksonville outscored No. 4 Cleburne County by 34 in the third quarter in a 98-32 win in the Class 4A, Area 10 semifinals.
The Golden Eagles will advance to the area championship game at home Saturday at 7 p.m. They'll face third-seeded White Plains, which beat Cherokee County 49-46.
Jacksonville went up 24-13 after one quarter and led 41-20 at halftime. From there, the Golden Eagles poured it on, outscoring Cleburne County 40-6 in the third period.
John Broom led Jacksonville with 25 points, three rebounds, three assists and four steals. He made 4 of 7 from 3-point range
Devin Barksdale added 20 points, three rebounds, five assists and three steals. He made 4 of 6 from behind the arc.
Caden Johnson added 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Cam Johnson contributed 12 points, and DeArion Prothro had eight points.
For Cleburne County, Jacob Cavender had 10 points, while Dawson Hayes added seven and Jake Littleton.