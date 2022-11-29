 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boys prep basketball: Jacksonville opens Area 10 play with a victory

Basketball teaser

Jacksonville opened Class 4A, Area 10 action with a 69-39 victory over White Plains at home in Van Deerman Gymnasium.

An 11-3 advantage in offensive rebounds helped the Golden Eagles to 17 second-chance points as the Golden Eagles. Jacksonville led 31-22 at halftime then won the third quarter 16-6 and the fourth 22-11.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.