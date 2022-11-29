Boys prep basketball: Jacksonville opens Area 10 play with a victory

Jacksonville opened Class 4A, Area 10 action with a 69-39 victory over White Plains at home in Van Deerman Gymnasium.
An 11-3 advantage in offensive rebounds helped the Golden Eagles to 17 second-chance points as the Golden Eagles. Jacksonville led 31-22 at halftime then won the third quarter 16-6 and the fourth 22-11.
Nine players scored for the Eagles led by John Broom with 30 points. Broom was 4 of 7 from outside the arc, 8 of 9 from inside and 2 of 2 at the free throw line. Carter Johnson paced the Wildcats with 18 points on 9 of 12 shooting from the field.
Other leading performers for Jacksonville
—Cam Johnson, 12 points, four assists, four rebounds
—Devin Barksdale, seven points, four assists, two rebounds
—Dee Prothro, nine rebounds, four points
—Caden Johnson, six steals, four points
—Jaquan Ervin, four rebounds, four points
Other top performers for White Plains
—Luke Bussey, 10 points, five rebounds two steals
—Daniel Williams, six points, three rebounds
—Z.J. Rosario, three points, two assists
—Paul Laube, three rebounds, two points
Jacksonville Christian 62, Wellborn 50: Ethan Fair scored 20 points, made five steals, grabbed five rebounds and passed out three assists in leading the Thunder to its road win Tuesday.
Jordan Garner was one rebound shy of a double-double with 13 points and nine boards. Garner also had three assists. JCA improved to 3-1. Wellborn’s scoring leader was Ethan Tidwell with 18 points.
Other top performers for Jacksonville Christian
—Noah Lee, eight points, two steals, two rebounds
—Cam Moses, seven points, four rebounds, two steals
—Tyler Doggrell, six points, six rebounds, four assists
Other top performers for Wellborn:
—Jackson Long, nine points
—Avery Odom, eight points
—Ollie Boot, eight points
Westbrook Christian 62, Weaver 50: Playing at Rainbow City, Weaver trailed just 32-31 at halftime.
Westbrook Christian won the third 20-12 and made 8 of 10 free throws in the fourth period to deny the Bearcats the opportunity for a comeback. Westbrook connected for 13 3-point baskets in the game.
Tristan Brown and Armane’ Burton each scored 14 points for Weaver. Brown netted four 3-pointers and was 2 of 2 at the foul line. Jeffrey Miles added 13 points for the Bearcats with one trey and a 2 of 2 game at the line.
