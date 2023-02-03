 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boys prep basketball: In rematch of county finals, Jacksonville pours it on

Basketball teaser
File photo

OXFORD — Around this time two weeks ago, the buzzer sounded at Pete Mathews Coliseum at Jacksonville State as Oxford took down Jacksonville in a three-point win in the finals of the Calhoun County tournament.

Now, two weeks later, the Golden Eagles got the last laugh over the Yellow Jackets with an 82-44 blowout win Friday night to close out their regular season.