Boys prep basketball: In rematch of county finals, Jacksonville pours it on

OXFORD — Around this time two weeks ago, the buzzer sounded at Pete Mathews Coliseum at Jacksonville State as Oxford took down Jacksonville in a three-point win in the finals of the Calhoun County tournament.
Now, two weeks later, the Golden Eagles got the last laugh over the Yellow Jackets with an 82-44 blowout win Friday night to close out their regular season.
“In the county final, we felt like we missed an opportunity to show what we were about,” Jacksonville coach Tres Buzan said. “A lot of the guys had it on their mind tonight just to show who we really are.”
For Jacksonville senior John Broom, getting revenge over the Yellow Jackets means even more than the scoreboard indicates.
“It does make it a little bit sweeter,” Broom said.
As the team looks ahead to the postseason, Broom said that they’re starting to peak at the right time.
“I think we’re starting to get to that peak level,” Broom said. “We’re starting to play better and lock in on defense.”
Broom finished with 24 points, which included six 3-pointers. Four of those came in the third quarter.
Devin Barksdale finished with four 3-pointers of his own, with two of those being a pair of treys to extend Jacksonville’s lead to 10 in the second quarter.
Barksdale finished the half with four 3-pointers and a team-high 14 points. He closed the game with 16 points, which are 16 more than he had in the county tournament finals.
The sophomore said that after seeing his name tossed around on social media, he found motivation to silence those who cast their doubts.
“It gets under your skin and gives me motivation,” Barksdale said. “(They were) about me going scoreless.”
Despite his performance, Barksdale still plans to stay focused on his game.
“I’ll stay off (social media) for a while,” he said.
A mid-range shot from Broom gave the Golden Eagles a 12-point lead at the half after Broom’s strong presence under the basket and on defense.
“He can do it all from the defensive end, he can do whatever he wants on the offensive end and he was really dialed in tonight,” Buzan said.
After the teams came back for the second half, Jacksonville continued to pour it on.
The Eagles outscored the Yellow Jackets 32-12 in the third quarter, led by Broom’s 14 points and a 3-pointer from Cam Johnson.
Despite pulling its starters throughout the final period, Jacksonville still outscored the Yellow Jackets 14-8 in the fourth quarter.
“We’re a downhill-attacking team and we shot the ball well tonight and I think (did well) in all parts of our game,” Buzan said. “Playing with a lot of effort and a lot of heart makes a big difference.”
Next up, Jacksonville (21-6) will host the Class 4A, Area 10 tournament. The top-seeded Golden Eagles, ranked second state-wide in 4A, will face fourth-seeded Cleburne County in the opener Thursday.
Oxford will host the 6A, Area 13 tournament. The top-seeded Yellow Jackets have received a bye through the first round and will play either Gadsden City or Fort Payne in Friday's finals at 6 p.m.