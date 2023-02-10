Boys prep basketball: Harris proves to be big problem for Handley as Anniston claims area title

Hezekiah Harris was a big reason why Anniston won its rubber match with Handley on Friday night.
The Bulldogs’ big man bullied his way to a game-high 18 points, helping top-seeded Anniston claim the Class 4A, Area 8 tournament title with a 64-43 win over the second-seeded Tigers.
“It feels good, you know, considering it’s been sort of an up and down season for us,” Anniston head coach Torry Brown said. “To cap the season off with an area championship, it feels great.”
The Bulldogs will host the loser of Saturday’s Class 4A, Area 10 championship game between Jacksonville and White Plains in the sub-regional round Tuesday. Handley will hit the road to face the winner.
Anniston and Handley had faced each other twice during the regular season with little separating the two teams. Each won on their home floor by three points — Anniston 64-61 on Dec. 5, and Handley 44-41 on Jan. 27.
What made the difference for the Bulldogs in Friday’s 21-point victory?
“Tonight we really kept them out of the lane,” Brown said. “We kept them out of the lane. We forced them to shoot jump shots, and luckily for us, their jump shots weren’t falling tonight.”
Harris, who was named to the all-tournament team, also played a big role.
After Harris was held to just four points in the first half, Anniston went to its 6-foot-6, 215-pound big man early and often in the third quarter. He opened the period with back-to-back layups. He was fouled on the second and calmly knocked down the ensuing free throw. He finished the quarter with nine points, helping the Bulldogs increase a 28-25 halftime lead to 45-33.
Harris scored five more points in the fourth quarter before exiting with 1:37 to play with Anniston on top 58-39.
“Things kind of opened up for him in the second half a little bit,” Brown said. “He started getting more one-on-one matchups, because they were down, so they were getting more up in the gaps than what they normally would, which opened up things for him.
“And he got it down there and he scored it.”
Delroy Francis and Kyron Brown were the only other Bulldogs in double figures. Francis chipped in 11 points, and Brown made three 3-point baskets and finished with 10 points.
Malik Bradley scored seven points for the Bulldogs, and Javen Croft, who was named tournament MVP, added six.
Tamarious Treadwell led Handley with 12 points. Cannon Kyles finished with nine points, and Terrance Tucker had eight.
Joining Harris and Croft on the all-tournament team were teammates Brown and Jayden Lewis. Handley’s Kyles, Tucker and Jay Haynes and Munford’s B.J. Anderson and Sylvester Smith made up the remainder of the all-tournament team.
