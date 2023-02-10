 Skip to main content
Boys prep basketball: Harris proves to be big problem for Handley as Anniston claims area title

anniston v handley - boys basketball area championship 022 tw.jpg
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Hezekiah Harris was a big reason why Anniston won its rubber match with Handley on Friday night.

The Bulldogs’ big man bullied his way to a game-high 18 points, helping top-seeded Anniston claim the Class 4A, Area 8 tournament title with a 64-43 win over the second-seeded Tigers.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.