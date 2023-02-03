Boys prep basketball: Harris pours in 17 as Anniston thumps Lincoln

LINCOLN — The game plan was simple for the Anniston High boys.
As often as they could, they wanted to get the ball into the hands of 6-foot-6 freshman forward Hezekiah Harris. The Bulldogs got that done with repetition.
It paid dividends countless times, too. Harris dropped in 17 points to lead the Bulldogs to a decisive 54-30 basketball win over Lincoln on Friday night at LHS.
Harris kept scoring off offensive rebounds and putbacks. He and the Bulldogs had numerous second-chance points in the game.
Anniston High hit the boards with authority and with intent. The Bulldogs were barking.
“We played with energy and got some rebounds. We made layups, and we hustled,” Harris said.
The game was still a one-point affair at halftime. The Bulldogs had a slippery 17-16 advantage at the intermission.
It was anyone’s game, win or lose, going into the third quarter. And the Anniston boys took the contest completely over with a 23-6 run.
The Bulldogs widened their lead substantially to 40-22 in the third period. Harris put the Bulldogs on his back as he scored the first seven points of the second half.
Anniston High took a 24-16 lead with 5:59 left in the third period. Lincoln High junior forward Camare Hampton answered with a 3-point field goal. The Golden Bears were down by a mere six points at 24-18.
Lincoln’s Jamari Dye, a senior guard, also bagged two free throws with 3:02 remaining in the third quarter. But the Golden Bears were now behind, 30-20.
Anniston High kept adding on and pulling away. Bulldogs senior guard Malik Bailey kept the buckets coming, too, with a 3-pointer and a layin.
The Anniston boys led by 18 at the close of the third period.
“We took better shots (in the second half), and the ball just went in,” Anniston coach Torry Brown said. "We were patient and Hezekiah was blocking some shots."
The fourth quarter was won by Anniston High, too. The Bulldogs outscored the Golden Bears 14-8.
Anniston High (15-9) had no worries, and Lincoln High had very few points. Jamari Dye and junior guard Clennon Groce were two of the fortunate Lincoln High players to score in the fourth period. They didn’t quit.
But the Bulldogs also got one more 3-point field goal from junior guard Jacaven Roberson with 3:27 remaining in the game. Roberson gave the Bulldogs a 47-27 lead.
Lincoln High had no answer.
“Our shots weren’t falling, and we had no energy,” Camare Hampton, the Golden Bears floor leader, said.
Hampton had better luck than most of his Lincoln High teammates, though. The 6-3 Hampton finished with 12 points. Jamari Dye was credited with six points for the Golden Bears.
The LHS boys are now 6-14 on the year. A bad second half against Anniston cost the Golden Bears dearly.
“Anniston took good shots, and we didn’t block out. We got outrebounded, and we did not come to play (in the second half),” Lincoln coach Doug Ward said.
Next up, Anniston's boys will host the Class 4A, Area 8 tournament. No. 2-seeded Handley vs. No. 3-seeded Talladega at 5:30 p.m., and top-seeded Anniston will face No. 4 Munford in the prime-time game at 7 p.m.
For Lincoln, the Golden Bears will travel to Alexandria to play in the 5A, Area 12 tournament. Third-seeded Lincoln will play second-seeded Southside in Tuesday's opener at 7:30 p.m. The winner will play top-seeded Alexandria in Thursday's finals at 7 p.m.