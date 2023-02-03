 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boys prep basketball: Harris pours in 17 as Anniston thumps Lincoln

Basketball teaser
File photo

LINCOLN — The game plan was simple for the Anniston High boys.

As often as they could, they wanted to get the ball into the hands of 6-foot-6 freshman forward Hezekiah Harris. The Bulldogs got that done with repetition.