 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boys prep basketball: Faith Christian flexes it muscle at the right time in run to NE Regional

Faith Christian basketball

Conner Richerzhagen had 23 points in Faith Christian's sub-regional win Tuesday.

 Mark Edwards, The Anniston Star

ANNISTON — In building a championship boys basketball team, Faith Christian coach Cory Hughes figured he needed to build a good schedule, too.

He wanted to challenge his players, so that when they had to face big, quick, talented teams in the postseason, they wouldn't bend.

Faith Christian basketball

Thomas Curlee had 33 points in Faith Christian's sub-regional win Tuesday.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.