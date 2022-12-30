 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boys prep basketball: Faith Christian boys down Weaver in Holiday Classic consolation game

Basketball teaser
File photo

HEFLIN — Illness forced senior guard Thomas Curlee, one of Faith Christian’s scoring leaders, to miss the Lions’ first two games in this year’s Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic basketball tournament.

Curlee returned to the lineup for Thursday’s third and final tournament game at the Cleburne County High School gymnasium. His 24 points led the Lions to a 73-59 consolation win over the Weaver Bearcats.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.