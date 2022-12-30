Boys prep basketball: Faith Christian boys down Weaver in Holiday Classic consolation game

HEFLIN — Illness forced senior guard Thomas Curlee, one of Faith Christian’s scoring leaders, to miss the Lions’ first two games in this year’s Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic basketball tournament.
Curlee returned to the lineup for Thursday’s third and final tournament game at the Cleburne County High School gymnasium. His 24 points led the Lions to a 73-59 consolation win over the Weaver Bearcats.
Faith Christian coach Cory Hughes estimated Curlee played about 22 minutes. He netted three of his team’s 10 3-point baskets as the Lions (12-4) scored both inside and outside, all in keeping with Hughes’ approach of allowing his players to make decisions on the court on the fly.
“They’re playing a good bit free but one philosophical point that underscores all of it is, we always try to take the best shot — which is the easiest shot,” Hughes said. “We’re looking inside, seeing if that shot’s the easiest. If they collapse, we’re going to kick it out and take an easier shot.
"If we don’t have an easy shot outside, we’re going in and taking an easier shot. Our guys are taking a lot of high-percentage shots which is what we preach. You can’t coach percentages. You’re going to get misses and makes every game but what you can control is the quality of the shots. Our guys are taking high-quality, high-percentage shots every time.”
While Weaver didn’t win, coach Beau Winn was pleased with the way his team played after a two-week break at Christmas. The Bearcats trailed 23-18 after one quarter and 37-28 at halftime.
“We came out strong in the first quarter. We don’t need to dig ourselves such a hole into where we just can’t come back and I thought we did well with that tonight,” Winn said. “We were down five. We withstood their second quarter push. We kind of got away from running the floor in the third and I think that kind of let them get away from us. That’s my fault. We’re going to do a better job of conditioning.”
With three minutes remaining in the third quarter, Faith led 51-31. The Bearcats closed the quarter on a 14-6 run. A free throw by Tristan Brown cut the deficit to 57-45 after three quarters. Thirty seconds into the fourth quarter, Zack Garner scored an inside basket for Weaver, was fouled and netted the free throw to get the Bearcats within nine points at 57-48.
“That last push, we just couldn’t get over the hump,” Winn said.
Nine was as close as Weaver got. A layup by Tyler Bell, a basket from the paint by Curlee, a free throw line jumper by Yashua Arevalo followed by an Arevalo layup produced an 8-0 run for Faith.
Arevalo and Bell each scored 12 points. Bell nailed three treys and Arevalo added two. Eighth-grade guard Conner Richerzhagen had 11 points and two 3-pointers for the Lions.
KeShawn Allen paced Weaver’s scoring with 22 points. Brown had 19 points and made 9 of 10 at the free throw line. Garner finished with 10 points.
