Boys prep basketball: Donoho opens with a win; Weaver falls on the road

Donoho began its season with a 60-50 road win over Tarrant in overtime Monday.
Each team had 46 points at the end of the fourth quarter. Jordan Cameron scored five of his 10 points for the Falcons in the overtime. Sam Johnson had four points in the extra period.
Johnson and Drew Williamson each scored 16 points to lead Donoho. Johnson grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double. Williamson added five rebounds and four assists. Donoho plays again Thursday at Munford.
Other top performers for Donoho
—Isiah Smith, seven points
—Richard Goad, six points on two 3-point baskets
Hokes Bluff 59, Weaver 34: At Hokes Bluff on Monday, Weaver started its season-opener slowly and trailed 29-10 at halftime. Tristan Brown led the Bearcats with 12 points, all in the second half. Weaver faces Munford at home Tuesday and hosts Ashville on Thursday.
Other top performers for Weaver
—Armane’ Burton, six points
—Jeffrey Miles, six points
—Dawson Brooks, six points
