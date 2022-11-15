 Skip to main content
Boys prep basketball: Donoho opens with a win; Weaver falls on the road

Donoho began its season with a 60-50 road win over Tarrant in overtime Monday.

Each team had 46 points at the end of the fourth quarter. Jordan Cameron scored five of his 10 points for the Falcons in the overtime. Sam Johnson had four points in the extra period.

