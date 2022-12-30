 Skip to main content
Boys prep basketball: Defense, depth lift Clay Central boys to Holiday Hoops Classic crown

vincent v central clay - guys basketball star classic 013 tw.jpg

Blake Allums is swarmed by the Vol defense.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

HEFLIN — Defense and depth carried the Clay Central Volunteers to a 50-39 victory Thursday over Vincent in the boys championship game of the annual Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic at the Cleburne County High School gymnasium.

Senior forward Troy Buchanan scored 25 points for the Vols (7-4) and was named boys MVP.

