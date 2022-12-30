Boys prep basketball: Defense, depth lift Clay Central boys to Holiday Hoops Classic crown

HEFLIN — Defense and depth carried the Clay Central Volunteers to a 50-39 victory Thursday over Vincent in the boys championship game of the annual Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic at the Cleburne County High School gymnasium.
Senior forward Troy Buchanan scored 25 points for the Vols (7-4) and was named boys MVP.
“I thought the difference in the game was we actually played 10 people,” Clay Central head coach Josh Giddens said afterward. “That’s what we do. We play full court, man-to-man and try to speed things up. We played all 10 people. I thought there late in the third and in the fourth, we kind of wore them out.”
Each team had 27 points at intermission. Clay Central outscored the Yellow Jackets 19-8 in the third quarter. Three-point baskets had helped Clay Central in the second quarter and they helped again in the third. Buchanan had a pair of 3-pointers early in the third.
“Coming out, it was our ball. Troy Buchanan, the one that hit a lot of them, he’s done that for us in the past so we actually had a set play called for him,” Giddens said of this team’s eight 3-pointers. “We executed it well. He hit it and it was contagious.”
Senior point guard Luke Shaddix netted two treys and scored 12 points for the Vols. Guard Denzel McNeil scored five points including one 3-pointer in the decisive third period.
Each team scored four points in the fourth as the Volunteers looked for extremely high-percentage shots out of their motion offense. Buchanan had all four points for Clay Central in the final period.
The first quarter was a polar opposite of the final three. Cat-quick Vincent led 13-5 after one quarter.
“It kind of surprised us,” Giddens said of Vincent’s quickness. “I think they were up 15-5 at one time.”
A timeout eventually seemed to restore the Vols’ focus.
“It was such a fast-paced game. We were up-and-down, turning it over. We just told them we had to slow down,” Giddens said. “After that timeout, it seemed like the game kind of slowed down for us, especially offensively.”
Seniors Tray Youngblood and Blake Allums, the Yellow Jackets’ point guard, each scored 11 points for Vincent (8-3). Clay Central’s defensive effort limited Allums to just one point in the second half.
“That’s what we hang our hat on," Giddens said. "We’re going to play 10 people. It’s going to be an 84-foot game. We’re going to make people beat us the whole length of the court and try to speed things up. Their No. 5 (Allums) is a really good player but in the second half I thought he got tired. I think that was from us playing a lot of people and rotating people on him.”
