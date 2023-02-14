 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boys prep basketball: Defense carries White Plains past Anniston and into NE Regional

Anniston vs. White Plains

White Plains' ZJ Rosario (5) heads to the basket against Anniston.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

ANNISTON — White Plains coach Chris Randall preaches defense from the time the program’s players enter the seventh grade until they lace up their sneakers for the final time.

After beating Anniston 46-33 in a Class 4A sub-regional to punch their ticket to the Northeast Regional, the Wildcats showed their coach that his words don’t go unnoticed.