Boys prep basketball: Big first half lifts Jacksonville to 4A, Area 10 title

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville's boys cruised to an early lead against White Plains and rode it to a 69-48 win Saturday in the Class 4A, Area 10 tournament championship game.
Next, the Golden Eagles will host Area 8 runner-up Handley in the sub-regional Tuesday. White Plains will visit Area 8 champion Anniston.
Jacksonville led 19-6 after one quarter and 39-18 at halftime. The Golden Eagles and the Wildcats played the second half even at 30-30.
Jacksonville shot 50 percent from the field and outrebounded White Plains 43-22.
Close
White Plains' Joshua Wheeler goes up to the basket, defended by Jacksonville's John Broom.
White Plains' ZJ Rosario goes up for a shot, defended by Jacksonville's Devin Barksdale.
White Plains' Carter Johnson fights to the goal.
Jacksonville's Caden Johnson drives the baseline, guarded by White Plains' Joshua Wheeler.
Jacksonville's John Broom aims a three.
Jacksonville's Ethan Duke goes up to the basket as White Plains' Dylan Barksdale comes on to block.
Jacksonville's John Broom goes in for a layup.
The Jacksonville Cheerleaders perform during halftime.
White Plains' Daniel Bussey drives the court, guarded by Jacksonville's Cam Johnson.
White Plains' ZJ Rosario drives the court, guarded by Jacksonville's John Broom.
The White Plains Cheerleaders celebrate a dunk.
White Plains boys basketball head coach Chris Randall watches his team on the sideline.
A young White Plains cheerleader shows her support for the team.
The Jacksonville Cheerleaders make some noise.
Jacksonville's Cam Johnson floats a three as White Plains' Joshua Wheeler comes on to block.
Jacksonville's John Broom with the two handed slam dunk.
Jacksonville's John Broom with the two handed slam dunk.
Jacksonville's John Broom with the two handed slam dunk.
Jacksonville's John Broom goes in for a layup.
Jacksonville's Ethan Duke aims a shot as he falls back.
Jacksonville boys basketball head coach Tres Buzan paces the sideline.
Jacksonville's Devin Barksdale shoots a three as White Plains' ZJ Rosario comes on to block.
Jacksonville's Caden Johnson floats a shot over White Plains' Gregory Laube.
4A Area 10 - All Area Team
White Plains, 4A Area 10 Runner-up
Jacksonville, 4A Area 10 Champions
White Plains' Joshua Wheeler goes up to the basket, defended by Jacksonville's John Broom.
White Plains' ZJ Rosario goes up for a shot, defended by Jacksonville's Devin Barksdale.
White Plains' Carter Johnson fights to the goal.
Jacksonville's Caden Johnson drives the baseline, guarded by White Plains' Joshua Wheeler.
Jacksonville's John Broom aims a three.
Jacksonville's Ethan Duke goes up to the basket as White Plains' Dylan Barksdale comes on to block.
Jacksonville's John Broom goes in for a layup.
The Jacksonville Cheerleaders perform during halftime.
White Plains' Daniel Bussey drives the court, guarded by Jacksonville's Cam Johnson.
White Plains' ZJ Rosario drives the court, guarded by Jacksonville's John Broom.
The White Plains Cheerleaders celebrate a dunk.
White Plains boys basketball head coach Chris Randall watches his team on the sideline.
A young White Plains cheerleader shows her support for the team.
The Jacksonville Cheerleaders make some noise.
Jacksonville's Cam Johnson floats a three as White Plains' Joshua Wheeler comes on to block.
Jacksonville's John Broom with the two handed slam dunk.
Jacksonville's John Broom with the two handed slam dunk.
Jacksonville's John Broom with the two handed slam dunk.
Jacksonville's John Broom goes in for a layup.
Jacksonville's Ethan Duke aims a shot as he falls back.
Jacksonville boys basketball head coach Tres Buzan paces the sideline.
Jacksonville's Devin Barksdale shoots a three as White Plains' ZJ Rosario comes on to block.
Jacksonville's Caden Johnson floats a shot over White Plains' Gregory Laube.
4A Area 10 - All Area Team
White Plains, 4A Area 10 Runner-up
Jacksonville, 4A Area 10 Champions
John Broom led Jacksonville with 25 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Caden Johnson contributed 23 points and seven rebounds.
Ethan Duke had six points and 12 rebounds. Devin Barksdale had six points, four rebounds and three assists.
For White Plains, Luke Bussey had 15 points as he made four 3-pointers. He added two rebounds and three assists.
Coleman Ray had eight points, and Cameron Almon added five. Almon and Dylan Barksdale each had four rebounds, and ZJ Rosario passed out four assists.