Boys prep basketball: Big first half lifts Jacksonville to 4A, Area 10 title

Jacksonville-Piedmont Boys-bc07.jpg

Jacksonville's John Broom had 25 points against White Plains

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville's boys cruised to an early lead against White Plains and rode it to a 69-48 win Saturday in the Class 4A, Area 10 tournament championship game.

Next, the Golden Eagles will host Area 8 runner-up Handley in the sub-regional Tuesday. White Plains will visit Area 8 champion Anniston.

