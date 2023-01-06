Boys prep basketball: Anniston holds off Talladega, remains unbeaten in area

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Photos: Anniston vs Talladega, boys high school basketball
Scenes from the Friday night region matchup between Anniston and Talladega.
Talladega's Dontavious Cochran drives inside to the basket.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Talladega's Lecory Wallace drives inside to the basket defended by Anniston's Malik Bailey.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Talladega's Jaquintez Garrett shoots a three pointer.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Anniston's Javen Croft and Talladega's Lecory Wallace go after a rebound.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Talladega's Jaquintez Garrett drives the baseline against Anniston's Delroy Francis.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Talladega's Terrance Swain goes up to the basket against Anniston's Delroy Francis.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Anniston Head Basketball Coach Torry Brown talks to his team during a timeout.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Talladega Head Basketball Coach Ryan Dawson talks to his team during a timeout.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Anniston's Hezekiah Harris goes up to the basket defended by Talladega's Terrance Swain.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Anniston's Kyron Brown goes up to the basket defended by Talladega's Terrance Swain.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Anniston's Jayden Lewis drives inside against Talladega's Jaden Curry.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Anniston's Jayden Lewis hooks a shot as the Talladega defense tries to swat it away.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Anniston's Hezekiah Harris takes a shot.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
The Bulldogs would move some heavy timber on this night. The Anniston boys lifted their record to 11-6 overall and 4-0 in the area. Meanwhile, Talladega High fell to 9-8 on the season and 1-3 in the area.
It could have been a whole lot different for the Tigers and head coach Ryan Dawson. The Tigers made several runs at Anniston High.
Talladega High senior forward Jalen Townsel pumped in a 3-pointer to deadlock the game at 18-18 with 1:14 left in the second period.
But the Anniston Bulldogs had the lead at 24-18 at halftime. Junior guard Kyron Brown of Anniston dropped through a 3-pointer in the final minute of the second period.
Brown, the coach’s son, also buried a 3-pointer at the 6:43 mark of the third period to blow the Bulldogs lead to 29-19.
Talladega High School dedicates the court at Chucky Miller Arena to Coach Chucky Miller who led the team to a state championship in 2019.
Photos: Chucky Miller Court dedication at Talladega High
Between sold out games, Talladega City Schools dedicated the court at Chuck Miller Arena to Coach Chucky Miller. Surrounded by friends, family, former players, and many fans, Miller thanked everyone for the honor. Miller coached from 1980 to 2020 and led the Tigers to a state championship in 2019.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Former Assistant Coach and current Head Coach Ryan Dawson speaks during the dedication.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Coach Miller's son Trey Miller speaks during the dedication.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Coach Chucky Miller speaks during the dedication of the court in his name.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Coach Chucky Miller speaks during the dedication of the court in his name.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Junior forward Delroy Francis of Anniston High would give the Bulldogs another 10-point advantage at 31-21 after rumbling through with a layup later in the third stanza.
The Talladega High boys never lead in the second half, although shaving the Anniston lead to 37-34 with a Terrance Swain layin in the third period. The Tigers’ top two scorers on the evening were Najeh Swain with nine points and Jalen Townsel with six.
Anniston ran the floor for another Area 8 win, thanks to nine points from Jayden Lewis and eight points from 6-foot-6 freshman forward Hezekiah Harris.