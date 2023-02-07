 Skip to main content
Boys prep basketball: Allen's long-range shooting helps Anniston smash Munford

Anniston at Lincoln-bc 7.jpg

Anniston's Isaiah Allen had 18 points in a win over Munford.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

ANNISTON — Isaiah Allen and Anniston put Munford in a corner as Allen’s corner 3-pointers led the Bulldogs to a 77-37 win Tuesday night.

“I feel like my shot came back,” Allen said. “I haven’t been making it all season. It just came back now.”