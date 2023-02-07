Boys prep basketball: Allen's long-range shooting helps Anniston smash Munford

ANNISTON — Isaiah Allen and Anniston put Munford in a corner as Allen’s corner 3-pointers led the Bulldogs to a 77-37 win Tuesday night.
“I feel like my shot came back,” Allen said. “I haven’t been making it all season. It just came back now.”
Luckily for the Bulldogs, Allen reawakened his shot at the right time.
Allen scored 18 points in the semifinal round of the Region 4A, Area 8 tournament Tuesday night. That puts the Bulldogs in the championship game, where Anniston will play Handley on Friday at 7 p.m.
Of Allen's 18 points, 15 came in the third quarter because of a hot streak of corner 3s.
“I felt like I was on fire,” Allen said.
Despite their lopsided victory, Anniston coach Torry Brown noted the importance of Allen’s play off the bench.
“He came off the bench tonight and hit (six) 3s,” Brown said. “ We needed him.”
In the third quarter, Brown turned to Allen as his 3s became even more of a threat to Munford.
“I hit a few, and coach put me in a position to hit even more,” Allen said.
Allen wasn’t the only one who found their stride, as HezeKiah Harris turned in 15 points, scoring seven in the second quarter.
“Sometimes they’re small when they bring the ball down, but when they go up and keep the ball high to go up and finish, their height comes into play and they look really good,” Brown said of the team’s big men.
Anniston came out hot to start off the night, outscoring Munford 22-9 in the first quarter led by Jayden Lewis’s seven points. Harris provided seven points of his own to lead Anniston in the second quarter.
“We’ve had (many) guys step up; it’s been different guys just about all year,” Brown said. “Tonight was no different, and I’m sure Friday won’t be any different. We’ll have somebody unexpectedly step up and have a big impact on the outcome of the game.”
Munford’s Dimetrious Norwood and B.J. Anderson led the Tigers in scoring with 10 points apiece, with Anderson putting up seven in the second half.
Jacorey Leune and Jave Croft each helped close out the blowout with seven and six points in the fourth quarter, respectively.
Now comes Handley, which advanced with a 59-58 win over Talladega.
“It’s going to be a dogfight,” Brown said. “They know what we do, and we know what they do. Which team comes out and executes the best is going to win.”