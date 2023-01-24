Boys prep basketball: Alexandria rolls past Lincoln

LINCOLN — Doug Ward was disappointed and then some.
That was evident. Ward, the head coach of the Lincoln High boys basketball team, watched his squad bite the bullet with a 73-48 loss to Alexandria in a Class 5A, Area 12 rout Tuesday night.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 11:58 pm
The Cubs won by 25, and it seemed like a whole lot more. The Alexandria High boys went on a 30-15 run for a 47-29 lead in the second quarter.
There was a third-quarter onslaught, too, as the Cubs outscored the Golden Bears 22-10. Alexander High was in the driver’s seat with a 69-39 lead.
“We played hard. We made shots,” Alexandria coach Will Ginn said. "They made shots, but we remained confident. This was just basketball."
Cubs junior guard Drake Davis escorted AHS to a 41-22 lead after drilling a 3-pointer with 2:49 left in the second quarter. Clennon Groce of Lincoln drained a 3-point field goal in the second period, as well.
But the Cubs kept coming in waves with steals, assists and fast break baskets. Antonio Ross and junior forward T.K. Downie led Alexandria down the floor.
The Lincoln High Bears also got an 8-foot hoop from junior forward Camare Hampton at the 4:52 mark of the third quarter. The Lincoln High boys were still looking at a 55-35 deficit.
Alexandria High was scoring from one side of the basket to the other. The Cubs could not be slowed down.
The AHS boys had a steady stream of points with 13 apiece from Drake Davis and Evan Snow, 14 points from Downie and 11 points from sophomore forward Quendavious McDowell.
“They took us out of our game, and Alexandria outhustled us,” said Ward, the Lincoln High coach.
Alexandria High is doing some heavy lifting with an overall record of 14-8. The Cubs are also 4-0 in Area 12.
The Lincoln High boys are 6-11 on the season and 0-3 in Area 12. The Golden Bears still got a workmanlike game from Hampton with 12 points.
