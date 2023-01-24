 Skip to main content
Boys prep basketball: Alexandria rolls past Lincoln

Alexandria vs. Lincoln boys

Alexandria's Drake Davis runs the Alexandria offense Tuesday night at Lincoln.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

LINCOLN — Doug Ward was disappointed and then some.

That was evident. Ward, the head coach of the Lincoln High boys basketball team, watched his squad bite the bullet with a 73-48 loss to Alexandria in a Class 5A, Area 12 rout Tuesday night.