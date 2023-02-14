Boys prep basketball: Alexander clutch late as Oxford completes improbable comeback

OXFORD — When the game is on the line, Jaylen Alexander wants the ball in his hands.
Alexander helped Oxford complete an improbable comeback when his late runner splashed through the net, giving the Yellow Jackets a 55-53 win over Shades Valley in the sub-regional round Tuesday night.
“In the huddle, I’m like, ‘I want the ball,’” Alexander said. “You know, I was feeling it, and just did what a player is supposed to do.”
The win advances Oxford to the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State University for the seventh straight year. The Yellow Jackets (15-14) will meet Huffman at Pete Mathews Coliseum at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. It’s quite an accomplishment for a team that entered the Calhoun County tournament with a 6-13 record.
“It’s a great feeling for these guys,” Oxford coach Joel Van Meter said. “We’ve got a real young team. This is supposed to be the year that we don’t do that. And these guys have fought every day. Our coaches have fought every day. The kids have fought every day.
“They never gave in, and to be able to get to that spot, which you know, everybody looks to that spot. You know, you want to get to the regionals. You want to get to Jax State and play. And for them to be able to do that, just tells you a lot about them.”
It didn’t look like the Yellow Jackets would get there midway through the fourth quarter. Oxford trailed 42-36 after big man Jayden Lewis, who paced the Yellow Jackets through the first three quarters, fouled out with 3:58 to play. Shades Valley’s lead swelled to as much as 50-42 with less than two minutes remaining.
Two free throws from Alexander with 1:24 to play jump-started Oxford’s rally. The Yellow Jackets closed the deficit to 50-49 after a 3-pointer by Marcus Perry and two free throws from TJ Allen.
A layup by Alexander gave Oxford a 51-50 lead, and two free throws from Perry increased it to 53-50. A 3-pointer from Shades Valley’s JaMarcus Jackson tied the game up at 53, setting up Alexander’s game-winning dramatics.
Van Meter cited fourth-quarter free-throw shooting as a big reason Oxford was able to rally. The Yellow Jackets made 14 of 15 from the charity stripe over the game’s final eight minutes.
Alexander was 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth when he scored 12 of his game-high 21 points. He finished the game 10-for-10 at the line. Lewis played big through the first three quarters and finished with 18 points.
“Jayden Lewis kept us in the game with his scoring early, and then Jaylen Alexander took over the game late,” Van Meter said.
Allen and Perry scored eight points apiece for the Yellow Jackets.
Jackson led Shades Valley with 14 points. Jeremiah Willaims and Sean Crawford scored 12 points apiece.
