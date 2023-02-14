 Skip to main content
Boys prep basketball: Alexander clutch late as Oxford completes improbable comeback

File photo

OXFORD — When the game is on the line, Jaylen Alexander wants the ball in his hands.

Alexander helped Oxford complete an improbable comeback when his late runner splashed through the net, giving the Yellow Jackets a 55-53 win over Shades Valley in the sub-regional round Tuesday night.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.