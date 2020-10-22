You are the owner of this article.
Boys cross country: Oxford wins tiebreaker to take county championship

They're off during the running of the Calhoun County Boys Cross Country race at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Wesley Robinson never expected to be the reason Oxford ascended back atop the Calhoun County cross country mountain for the first time in seven years.

He might not have been in position to do so, had teammate Imaryan Jackson not been sidelined from Thursday’s county meet at Choccolocco Park, but his number came up.

It was No. 6, and it made all the difference on a day when meet watchers got an education on high school cross country tiebreakers.

Oxford’s sixth-place finisher finished higher than White Plains’ sixth runner, breaking a 50-50 tie mounted by the five scoring runners from each team. That was the difference, as Oxford unseated the reigning champion.

“I’m extremely happy,” Robinson said. “I did not expect that.”

White Plains’ Jake Moore repeated as individual champion, pacing the field in 17 minutes, 8.32 seconds on a day when higher temperatures yielded slower times. 

“It’s not at all what I wanted," Moore said. "I wanted to get under 16, but I was 17. I’m kind of disappointed.

“It was probably the heat. Maybe the grass was a little high. Nobody really ran their best race.”

Pleasant Valley’s Cayden Nelson was second in 17:23.42.

Rounding out the team scores were third-place Pleasant Valley, with 62 points, Alexandria (112), Jacksonville (124), Faith Christian (152), Ohatchee (183), Donoho (205) and Saks (235).

Several Oxford runners returned from quarantine Saturday, and Jackson’s continued absence with what fourth-year Oxford coach Landon Delozier called “another issue that he’s dealing with” added to the challenge of getting back on top.

But the Yellow Jackets lost to White Plains by one point a year ago, a fact Delozier and White Plains coach John Moore discussed after the race.

“We said, ‘Last year, everybody said it cannot get closer,’” said Delozier, an Oxford graduate and the fourth-place individual finisher when Oxford won the 2012 county title. “You lose by one point. It cannot get closer. 

“I said, ‘I guess we proved them wrong.’”

Oxford’s camp initially thought it lost by a point again this year. Confusion centered on Tyler Doggrell, a non-scoring runner because Jacksonville Christian did not field a full team. Results listed him from Jacksonville, which did field a full team.

Once confusion cleared, initial reports that White Plains had prevailed 51-52 flipped to an Oxford victory. Delozier found out while preparing the girls’ team for the start of their race, which followed the boys’ race.

“The starter told me, he said, ‘Hey, congratulations,’” Delozier said. “I said, “Congratulations for what? This is our fourth time losing by one point this year.’

“He said, ‘You won in a tiebreaker.’ I said, ‘Man, that’s not funny. Don’t joke with it.’”

Delozier said he was “floored” once he saw the official results report. 

Oxford had two of the top five runners in third-place Noah George (17:39.94) and fifth-place Josue Alvarez (18:01.08). Chad Turner got into the top 10, taking ninth in 18:37.36.

“I came into a good program already,” Delozier said. “Taking a good program to a great program, you’ve got to have kids buy in. I’m not going to say I do anything different. This year, the kids just bought in, and everything kind of clicked.” 

White Plains had the first-, fourth-, sixth-place finishers, with Kayd Hightower (17:56.10) and Carson Limbaugh (18:01.59) joining Moore in the top 10.

Scoring runners for both teams ran up 50 points, forcing the tiebreaker. Robinson, White Plains’ sixth finisher, was 21st among runners from full teams. White Plains’ Landon Senciboy was 33rd.

“That was kind of a shock to us all, and even Wesley would tell you that,” Delozier said. “Wesley always just kind of assumes that he’s the six-or-seven guy, and today he really proved that that sixth guy matters.”

Robinson has no clue. Like others in Oxford’s tent, he’d heard the Yellow Jackets took second.’

He saw nothing during the race to let him know he was in position to affect the outcome.

“I was fighting to see if I could catch up with the White Plains group,” he said. “I didn’t see anybody, so I didn’t feel good.”

A much better feeling overcame the junior when he realized the outcome and what it meant for a program that once dominated county cross country and rose back to the top.

“It’s just showing the other teams that we’re coming up,” he said. “We’re not backing down. We’re putting in everything we’ve got, and we’re fighting for these spots.” 

Individual finishers

  1 Moore, Jake               12 White Plains          17:08.32    1 
  2 Nelson, Cayden            10 Pleasant Valley HS    17:23.42    2 
  3 George, Noah              10 Oxford High           17:39.94    3 
  4 Hightower, Kayd           12 White Plains          17:56.10    4 
  5 Alvarez, Josue            10 Oxford High           18:01.08    5 
  6 Limbaugh, Carson          10 White Plains          18:01.59    6 
  7 Fair, Luke                12 Ohatchee Hig          18:12.41    7 
  8 Garner, Evan              11 Jacksonville          18:26.60    8 
  9 Turner, Chad              12 Oxford High           18:37.36    9 
 10 Wade, Ben                 11 Alexandria H          18:42.66   10 
 11 Bentley, Holt              9 Pleasant Valley HS    18:54.94   11 
 12 Garner, Landon             9 Jacksonville          19:06.25   12 
 13 Johnson, Caden            11 White Plains          19:07.28   13 
 14 Baggett, Nik               9 Pleasant Valley HS    19:09.04   14 
 15 Doggrell, Tyler           10 Jacksonville CA       19:10.55 
 16 Snider, Braxton           10 Oxford High           19:12.40   15 
 17 Young, Oliver             12 Pleasant Valley HS    19:18.85   16 
 18 Foster, DeShaun           10 Alexandria H          19:27.43   17 
 19 Dempsey, Justin           11 Oxford High           19:28.23   18 
 20 Williams, Braxton          9 Pleasant Valley HS    19:33.83   19 
 21 Garrett, Levi             11 Faith Christian       19:34.62   20 
 22 Robinson, Wesley          11 Oxford High           19:45.32   21 
 23 Thacker, Samuel           12 Faith Christian       19:49.86   22 
 24 Veazey, Jaden              9 Pleasant Valley HS    19:53.42   23 
 25 Eubanks, Ryan             11 Pleasant Valley HS    19:54.59   24 
 26 Medders, Jonah            10 Alexandria H          20:02.54   25 
 27 Senciboy, Cole            11 White Plains          20:04.40   26 
 28 Patel, Mihir              11 Donoho                20:14.61   27 
 29 Wood, Caleb               12 Alexandria H          20:15.41   28 
 30 Mitchell, Eli             10 Faith Christian       20:17.16   29 
 31 Vess, Alec                10 Pleasant Valley HS    20:18.76 
 32 Martin, Conner            11 Saks                  20:25.94   30 
 33 Haynes, Jacob              9 Pleasant Valley HS    20:28.12 
 34 Laros, Brady               9 Pleasant Valley HS    20:45.55 
 35 Bolt, Walker              11 Jacksonville          21:09.89   31 
 36 Freeman, Bryce             9 Pleasant Valley HS    21:18.47 
 37 Hartsfield, Caden         11 Alexandria H          21:32.44   32 
 38 Senciboy, Landon          12 White Plains          21:38.46   33 
 39 Elliott, Aidan            10 Faith Christian       21:46.89   34 
 40 Walden, Matthew           10 Pleasant Valley HS    21:48.95 
 41 Joiner, Isaac             11 Jacksonville          21:53.12   35 
 42 Edwards, Sawyer            9 White Plains          21:57.00   36 
 43 Stremmel, Carter          11 Donoho                21:57.62   37 
 44 Conn, Sawyer               7 White Plains          22:09.31 
 45 Anderson, Fisher          11 Jacksonville          22:12.64   38 
 46 Pence, Larry Dale            Oxford High           22:14.70   39 
 47 Griffith, Kyle             8 Pleasant Valley HS    22:14.80 
 48 Kelley, Joseph            10 Ohatchee Hig          22:19.03   40 
 49 Kirkpatrick, Ethan        10 Pleasant Valley HS    22:20.39 
 50 Lindsey, Josh              8 White Plains          22:23.10 
 51 Bryant, John Garrett       9 Pleasant Valley HS    22:23.87 
 52 Hill, Andrew              12 White Plains          22:30.95 
 
   
 53 Gunnoe, Peyton            11 Alexandria H          22:47.57   41 
 54 Dover, Colten             12 Ohatchee Hig          23:00.68   42 
 55 Rogers, Ethan             11 Donoho                23:07.33   43 
 56 Schmidt, Cole              9 Ohatchee Hig          23:17.56   44 
 57 Caldwell, Noah            11 Oxford High           23:21.39 
 58 Payne, Samuel             11 Donoho                23:26.63   45 
 59 Kennewey, Matthew         12 Saks                  23:29.93   46 
 60 Rogers, Cameron            7 Faith Christian       23:36.95   47 
 61 White, Brayden             9 White Plains          23:40.20 
 62 Strickland, Silas          7 White Plains          23:44.66 
 63 Copeland, Phil             7 Oxford High           23:46.87 
 64 Pickens, Khamar           11 Alexandria H          23:53.76   48 
 65 Bussey, Sean              12 Saks                  24:09.19   49 
 66 Quinn, Colton             10 Ohatchee Hig          24:10.86   50 
 67 Patterson, Cooper          7 Pleasant Valley HS    24:11.64 
 68 Blackstone, Mason          8 Faith Christian       24:20.44   51 
 69 Reyes Romero, Alex        11 Oxford High           24:28.47 
 70 Ray, Stephen              11 Saks                  24:37.77   52 
 71 Patterson, Brady          11 Donoho                24:50.46   53 
 72 Mize, Gavin               10 Ohatchee Hig          24:53.44   54 
 73 Noah, Brad                 7 Ohatchee Hig          24:57.50   55 
 74 Houston, Jack              8 Oxford High           25:09.40 
 75 Crossley, Cohen            7 White Plains          25:11.26 
 76 Johnson, Mason            12 Jacksonville CA       25:17.94 
 77 East, Calep                9 White Plains          25:50.00 
 78 Luna, Xavier               7 Ohatchee Hig          25:56.32 
 79 Alvidez, Luke             11 Jacksonville          26:07.25   56 
 80 Smith, Evan               10 Faith Christian       26:19.67   57 
 81 Hulsey, Ethan              8 Oxford High           26:31.12 
 82 Waters, Jeremy            10 Saks                  26:45.15   58 
 83 Gaskins, Caden             8 Oxford High           26:50.31 
 84 Tippets, Matt              7 Oxford High           27:22.52 
 85 Blankenship, Jonathon     11 Oxford High           28:10.62 
 86 Cash, Josh                11 Ohatchee Hig          28:34.25 
 87 Jud, Grass                12 Jacksonville          29:25.40   59

Team scores

1, Oxford, 50

2, White Plains, 50

3, Pleasant Valley, 62

4, Alexandria, 112

5, Jacksonville, 124

6, Faith Christian, 152

7, Ohatchee, 183

8, Donoho, 205

9, Saks, 235

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

