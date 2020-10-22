Boys cross country: Oxford wins tiebreaker to take county championship

OXFORD — Wesley Robinson never expected to be the reason Oxford ascended back atop the Calhoun County cross country mountain for the first time in seven years.
He might not have been in position to do so, had teammate Imaryan Jackson not been sidelined from Thursday’s county meet at Choccolocco Park, but his number came up.
It was No. 6, and it made all the difference on a day when meet watchers got an education on high school cross country tiebreakers.
Oxford’s sixth-place finisher finished higher than White Plains’ sixth runner, breaking a 50-50 tie mounted by the five scoring runners from each team. That was the difference, as Oxford unseated the reigning champion.
“I’m extremely happy,” Robinson said. “I did not expect that.”
White Plains’ Jake Moore repeated as individual champion, pacing the field in 17 minutes, 8.32 seconds on a day when higher temperatures yielded slower times.
“It’s not at all what I wanted," Moore said. "I wanted to get under 16, but I was 17. I’m kind of disappointed.
“It was probably the heat. Maybe the grass was a little high. Nobody really ran their best race.”
Pleasant Valley’s Cayden Nelson was second in 17:23.42.
Rounding out the team scores were third-place Pleasant Valley, with 62 points, Alexandria (112), Jacksonville (124), Faith Christian (152), Ohatchee (183), Donoho (205) and Saks (235).
Several Oxford runners returned from quarantine Saturday, and Jackson’s continued absence with what fourth-year Oxford coach Landon Delozier called “another issue that he’s dealing with” added to the challenge of getting back on top.
But the Yellow Jackets lost to White Plains by one point a year ago, a fact Delozier and White Plains coach John Moore discussed after the race.
“We said, ‘Last year, everybody said it cannot get closer,’” said Delozier, an Oxford graduate and the fourth-place individual finisher when Oxford won the 2012 county title. “You lose by one point. It cannot get closer.
“I said, ‘I guess we proved them wrong.’”
Oxford’s camp initially thought it lost by a point again this year. Confusion centered on Tyler Doggrell, a non-scoring runner because Jacksonville Christian did not field a full team. Results listed him from Jacksonville, which did field a full team.
Once confusion cleared, initial reports that White Plains had prevailed 51-52 flipped to an Oxford victory. Delozier found out while preparing the girls’ team for the start of their race, which followed the boys’ race.
“The starter told me, he said, ‘Hey, congratulations,’” Delozier said. “I said, “Congratulations for what? This is our fourth time losing by one point this year.’
“He said, ‘You won in a tiebreaker.’ I said, ‘Man, that’s not funny. Don’t joke with it.’”
Delozier said he was “floored” once he saw the official results report.
Oxford had two of the top five runners in third-place Noah George (17:39.94) and fifth-place Josue Alvarez (18:01.08). Chad Turner got into the top 10, taking ninth in 18:37.36.
“I came into a good program already,” Delozier said. “Taking a good program to a great program, you’ve got to have kids buy in. I’m not going to say I do anything different. This year, the kids just bought in, and everything kind of clicked.”
White Plains had the first-, fourth-, sixth-place finishers, with Kayd Hightower (17:56.10) and Carson Limbaugh (18:01.59) joining Moore in the top 10.
Scoring runners for both teams ran up 50 points, forcing the tiebreaker. Robinson, White Plains’ sixth finisher, was 21st among runners from full teams. White Plains’ Landon Senciboy was 33rd.
“That was kind of a shock to us all, and even Wesley would tell you that,” Delozier said. “Wesley always just kind of assumes that he’s the six-or-seven guy, and today he really proved that that sixth guy matters.”
Robinson has no clue. Like others in Oxford’s tent, he’d heard the Yellow Jackets took second.’
He saw nothing during the race to let him know he was in position to affect the outcome.
“I was fighting to see if I could catch up with the White Plains group,” he said. “I didn’t see anybody, so I didn’t feel good.”
A much better feeling overcame the junior when he realized the outcome and what it meant for a program that once dominated county cross country and rose back to the top.
“It’s just showing the other teams that we’re coming up,” he said. “We’re not backing down. We’re putting in everything we’ve got, and we’re fighting for these spots.”
Individual finishers
|1 Moore, Jake 12 White Plains 17:08.32 1
|2 Nelson, Cayden 10 Pleasant Valley HS 17:23.42 2
|3 George, Noah 10 Oxford High 17:39.94 3
|4 Hightower, Kayd 12 White Plains 17:56.10 4
|5 Alvarez, Josue 10 Oxford High 18:01.08 5
|6 Limbaugh, Carson 10 White Plains 18:01.59 6
|7 Fair, Luke 12 Ohatchee Hig 18:12.41 7
|8 Garner, Evan 11 Jacksonville 18:26.60 8
|9 Turner, Chad 12 Oxford High 18:37.36 9
|10 Wade, Ben 11 Alexandria H 18:42.66 10
|11 Bentley, Holt 9 Pleasant Valley HS 18:54.94 11
|12 Garner, Landon 9 Jacksonville 19:06.25 12
|13 Johnson, Caden 11 White Plains 19:07.28 13
|14 Baggett, Nik 9 Pleasant Valley HS 19:09.04 14
|15 Doggrell, Tyler 10 Jacksonville CA 19:10.55
|16 Snider, Braxton 10 Oxford High 19:12.40 15
|17 Young, Oliver 12 Pleasant Valley HS 19:18.85 16
|18 Foster, DeShaun 10 Alexandria H 19:27.43 17
|19 Dempsey, Justin 11 Oxford High 19:28.23 18
|20 Williams, Braxton 9 Pleasant Valley HS 19:33.83 19
|21 Garrett, Levi 11 Faith Christian 19:34.62 20
|22 Robinson, Wesley 11 Oxford High 19:45.32 21
|23 Thacker, Samuel 12 Faith Christian 19:49.86 22
|24 Veazey, Jaden 9 Pleasant Valley HS 19:53.42 23
|25 Eubanks, Ryan 11 Pleasant Valley HS 19:54.59 24
|26 Medders, Jonah 10 Alexandria H 20:02.54 25
|27 Senciboy, Cole 11 White Plains 20:04.40 26
|28 Patel, Mihir 11 Donoho 20:14.61 27
|29 Wood, Caleb 12 Alexandria H 20:15.41 28
|30 Mitchell, Eli 10 Faith Christian 20:17.16 29
|31 Vess, Alec 10 Pleasant Valley HS 20:18.76
|32 Martin, Conner 11 Saks 20:25.94 30
|33 Haynes, Jacob 9 Pleasant Valley HS 20:28.12
|34 Laros, Brady 9 Pleasant Valley HS 20:45.55
|35 Bolt, Walker 11 Jacksonville 21:09.89 31
|36 Freeman, Bryce 9 Pleasant Valley HS 21:18.47
|37 Hartsfield, Caden 11 Alexandria H 21:32.44 32
|38 Senciboy, Landon 12 White Plains 21:38.46 33
|39 Elliott, Aidan 10 Faith Christian 21:46.89 34
|40 Walden, Matthew 10 Pleasant Valley HS 21:48.95
|41 Joiner, Isaac 11 Jacksonville 21:53.12 35
|42 Edwards, Sawyer 9 White Plains 21:57.00 36
|43 Stremmel, Carter 11 Donoho 21:57.62 37
|44 Conn, Sawyer 7 White Plains 22:09.31
|45 Anderson, Fisher 11 Jacksonville 22:12.64 38
|46 Pence, Larry Dale Oxford High 22:14.70 39
|47 Griffith, Kyle 8 Pleasant Valley HS 22:14.80
|48 Kelley, Joseph 10 Ohatchee Hig 22:19.03 40
|49 Kirkpatrick, Ethan 10 Pleasant Valley HS 22:20.39
|50 Lindsey, Josh 8 White Plains 22:23.10
|51 Bryant, John Garrett 9 Pleasant Valley HS 22:23.87
|52 Hill, Andrew 12 White Plains 22:30.95
|53 Gunnoe, Peyton 11 Alexandria H 22:47.57 41
|54 Dover, Colten 12 Ohatchee Hig 23:00.68 42
|55 Rogers, Ethan 11 Donoho 23:07.33 43
|56 Schmidt, Cole 9 Ohatchee Hig 23:17.56 44
|57 Caldwell, Noah 11 Oxford High 23:21.39
|58 Payne, Samuel 11 Donoho 23:26.63 45
|59 Kennewey, Matthew 12 Saks 23:29.93 46
|60 Rogers, Cameron 7 Faith Christian 23:36.95 47
|61 White, Brayden 9 White Plains 23:40.20
|62 Strickland, Silas 7 White Plains 23:44.66
|63 Copeland, Phil 7 Oxford High 23:46.87
|64 Pickens, Khamar 11 Alexandria H 23:53.76 48
|65 Bussey, Sean 12 Saks 24:09.19 49
|66 Quinn, Colton 10 Ohatchee Hig 24:10.86 50
|67 Patterson, Cooper 7 Pleasant Valley HS 24:11.64
|68 Blackstone, Mason 8 Faith Christian 24:20.44 51
|69 Reyes Romero, Alex 11 Oxford High 24:28.47
|70 Ray, Stephen 11 Saks 24:37.77 52
|71 Patterson, Brady 11 Donoho 24:50.46 53
|72 Mize, Gavin 10 Ohatchee Hig 24:53.44 54
|73 Noah, Brad 7 Ohatchee Hig 24:57.50 55
|74 Houston, Jack 8 Oxford High 25:09.40
|75 Crossley, Cohen 7 White Plains 25:11.26
|76 Johnson, Mason 12 Jacksonville CA 25:17.94
|77 East, Calep 9 White Plains 25:50.00
|78 Luna, Xavier 7 Ohatchee Hig 25:56.32
|79 Alvidez, Luke 11 Jacksonville 26:07.25 56
|80 Smith, Evan 10 Faith Christian 26:19.67 57
|81 Hulsey, Ethan 8 Oxford High 26:31.12
|82 Waters, Jeremy 10 Saks 26:45.15 58
|83 Gaskins, Caden 8 Oxford High 26:50.31
|84 Tippets, Matt 7 Oxford High 27:22.52
|85 Blankenship, Jonathon 11 Oxford High 28:10.62
|86 Cash, Josh 11 Ohatchee Hig 28:34.25
|87 Jud, Grass 12 Jacksonville 29:25.40 59
Team scores
1, Oxford, 50
2, White Plains, 50
3, Pleasant Valley, 62
4, Alexandria, 112
5, Jacksonville, 124
6, Faith Christian, 152
7, Ohatchee, 183
8, Donoho, 205
9, Saks, 235