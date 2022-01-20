Boys' county tourney: Oxford tops Anniston, aims for fourth title in a row

JACKSONVILLE — Rylan Houck stole a pass intended for Antonio Kite and battled the Anniston star all the way down the court in their Calhoun County semifinal Thursday.
The senior dribbled in, spun when Kite committed then put a touch layup through the hoop.
It was Houck's game. He scored 22 points as No. 2 seed Oxford downed No. 3 Anniston 63-43 to reach Friday's 8 p.m. final against the winner between top seed Jacksonville and No. 4 Alexandria in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Oxford will try to add to its tournament-record 21 county titles, including the past three. Houck, a third-year starter who saw spot starts as early as eighth grade, will try make it 4-for-4 for his career.
"It would be nice," Houck said. "That way I could say just, every single team and every single person, I've won on."
Social-media controversy erupted last year when Kite was named county-tourney most valuable player despite Oxford beating Anniston in the final. Kite scored 29 points, and Houck led Oxford with 22.
"Even if I didn't get it, somebody else on my team could've gotten it," Houck said. "Justin (Moore) played really well in the championship game. Roc (Taylor) played really well in the championship game.
"There was a lot of people who could've gotten it. It's much bigger for me to go out and win the game."
Kite guarded Oxford rising-star eighth-grader Jaylen Alexander in the first half Thursday, but Houck's 10 first-half points and Oxford's 24-15 lead at halftime meant that Kite's defensive talents were needed on Houck to start the second half.
Houck took the challenge and kept attacking the rim.
"I watched a lot of film today, and I watched a lot of film yesterday," Houck said. "I knew what I had to do.
"I just watched how he plays, and I just tried to attack weaknesses."
Alexander added 13 points for Oxford.
Kite led Anniston with 23 points, scoring 14 from his drive and reverse layup at the third-quarter buzzer on. Oxford led 49-26 going into the fourth.
"What means a lot to me is how this group came out and competed," Oxford coach Joel Van Meter said. "This group has been through a lot in terms of winning and losing, how we've lost games, how we've battled and what we've had to learn as a group, and what we've had to learn as individuals.
"It's rewarding as a coach to watch it kind of get put together, especially in this setting, where everybody in the county gets to see them."
2022 Calhoun County basketball tournament
Jan. 14-21
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
BOYS BRACKET
Jan. 14
Pleasant Valley 68, Wellborn 41
Jacksonville Christian 51, Ohatchee 41
Jan. 15
White Plains 66, Donoho 35
Faith Christian 76, Weaver 52
Piedmont 70, Pleasant Valley 36
Jan. 17
Saks 91, JCA 40
Anniston 74, Piedmont 68
Jan. 18
Jacksonville 98, Faith Christian 43
Oxford 56, White Plains 37
Jan. 19
Alexandria 52, Saks 43
Jan. 20 (semifinals)
Oxford 63, Anniston 43
Jacksonville vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21
Oxford vs. TBD, 8 p.m.