Boys' county tourney: Oxford, Jacksonville stay on course

JACKSONVILLE — The news for top seeded Jacksonville wasn't the margin or even who played. It was who didn't play.
Playing without center Cade Phillips, the Golden Eagles got 22 points from Caden Johnson, 16 from John Broom and 14 from Camren Johnson and rolled into the Calhoun County semifinals with a 98-43 victory over Faith Christian on Tuesday.
Jacksonville will play the Alexandria-Saks winner in Thursday's 7:30 p.m. semifinal.
Phillips, a 6-foot-9 prospect with Division I offers who transferred from Westbrook Christian and became the instant post presence on a team with established guards, watched the game with a protective boot over his lower right leg.
Phillips said he came down on an Anniston player's foot in the third quarter of Jacksonville's 82-44 victory Friday. He finished the game but didn't play Tuesday.
"I didn't roll anything," Philllips said. "I just kind of landed with blunt force. We don't really know anything."
Phillips underwent X-rays Monday.
"There hasn't been much said about it," he said. "We'll have to wait and see what they say."
Phillips has helped the Golden Eagles soar under first-year coach Shane Morrow. They stand ranked No. 4 in Class 4A in the most recent Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, published nearly a week ago.
"Not in a small school like this, you're not going to replace Cade Phillips," Morrow said. "Nobody's got that kind of depth.
"We played good, and we wanted to show that we're not just a one-man show, and I think we've showed that a lot this year. I don't really know how many times Cade's actually led us in scoring."
That's come mostly from the returning guards ... the Johnson twins, Broom and Julian Hill.
Caden Johnson had the biggest game Tuesday, hitting two 3-pointers en route to his team-high 22 points.
Cam Johnson hit three threes in a 15-point performance, and Broom made two threes.
A team that likes to run the floor and shoot threes, Jacksonville made 10 of them Tuesday.
"I feel like we played good," Caden Johnson said. "We weren't worried about it (Phillips' injury)."
Morrow said he was pleased with Jacksonville's performance.
"I was excited for the guys," he said. "They played hard today. Of course, we're missing Cade right now, and we wanted to see how we'd play without him, that mental hurdle."
Ethan Richerzhagen led Faith Christian with 25 points. That backs up his 18-point performance against Jacksonville in the season-opener for both teams, a 104-59 Golden Eagles victory on Nov. 11.
"Four is a tough player," Morrow said, referring to Richerzhagen's jersey number. "He's given us fits."
Oxford 56, White Plains 37: Second-seeded Oxford has won the county tournament three years in a row, seven times under current head coach Joel Van Meter and 21 times overall. Coming into the 71st version as the No. 2 seed brings its own brand of motivation.
"Everybody knows who our biggest competition is," senior guard Kyler Wright said, referring to top seed Jacksonville. "Every year, someone comes out and says someone else is going to beat us, so, I mean, they're just going to have to show us."
Rylan Houck scored 19 points, Wright scored 16 and Jaylen Alexander added 10, and Oxford got started in the tournament with a strong showing against White Plains.
The Yellow Jackets advanced to Thursday's 4:30 p.m. semifinal against No. 3 Anniston. It's a rematch of last year's final.
"The last, probably, five years, we've played three or four times in the county tournament," Van Meter said. "They (fans) are getting yearly what they want. I don't know if it's much what Torry (Brown, Anniston's coach) and I want, but it's great to play them."
Oxford gained separation from White Plains in Tuesday's second quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 20-4.
Walker O'Steen led White Plains with eight points.
2022 Calhoun County basketball tournament
Jan. 14-21
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
BOYS BRACKET
Jan. 14
Pleasant Valley 68, Wellborn 41
Jacksonville Christian 51, Ohatchee 41
Jan. 15
White Plains 66, Donoho 35
Faith Christian 76, Weaver 52
Piedmont 70, Pleasant Valley 36
Jan. 17
Saks 91, JCA 40
Anniston 74, Piedmont 68
Jan. 18
Jacksonville 98, Faith Christian 43
Oxford 56, White Plains 37
Jan. 19
Alexandria vs. Saks, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20 (semifinals)
Anniston vs. Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Jacksonville vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21
Championship, 8 p.m.